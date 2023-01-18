Shopping

42 Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for Women: Shop Cozy Pajamas, Luxury Beauty and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her That Aren’t Chocolate or Flowers
Macy's, Amazon, Sephora, ArtSugar

The wonderful women in our lives deserve to feel celebrated every day, but holidays give us an extra opportunity to show how much we care. Valentine's Day is about a month away, which means there is plenty of time to plan something special for the beloved lady in your life. Whether you're shopping for your significant other, your mom, your sister, your bestie or your work wife, there's a V-Day gift out there that is just right for them.

If you're team classic when it comes to gifts — think chocolate, flowers and jewelry — or even if you think outside the box when it comes to gift giving with candles, skincare essentialsperfume and other luxe finds, the ET team has selected plenty of our top gift ideas to shop. From Venus et Fleur roses and Mejuri diamond jewelry to Olaplex hair care and SKIMS pajamas, you're sure to find a gift she'll love.

In need of more gifting inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday? Check out the best Valentine's Day gifts under $50, hottest Valentine's Day gifts for men, and so many more ways to spread the love.

Best Fashion and Jewelry Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:

Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring
Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring
Mejuri
Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring

If you really want to impress her, we love this delicate diamond-encrusted ring from Mejuri, available in yellow or white gold.

$250
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Quince
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Yes, you can really get cashmere sweaters for just $50. This 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweater is available in a wide range of stunning colors.

$50
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper

Featuring a fluffy collar, this essential house slipper has minimal, yet plush styling to keep her cozy all winter long.

$95
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings
Cuyana
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings

We love this pair of dainty, gold hoop earrings from this Meghan Markle-loved brand.

$168
SKIMS Velour Wrap Sleep Set
SKIMS Velour Wrap Sleep Set
SKIMS
SKIMS Velour Wrap Sleep Set

Indulge her senses with an ultra-plush wrap robe and straight leg pants set made of luxurious velour.

$148
Veja V-10 Sneakers
veja v-10 sneakers
Nordstrom
Veja V-10 Sneakers

Is the special woman in your life is looking to add a sustainable piece of fashion to her wardrobe that also happens to be Meghan Markle-approved? Grab these Veja sneakers, which the Duchess of Sussex owns in another colorway. This particular style from the footwear brand is made from leather, rubber and rice waste, organic cotton, sugar cane and other environmentally friendly materials.

$150 AND UP
Aurate Femme Gold Zodiac Pendant
Aurate Femme Gold Zodiac Pendant
Aurate
Aurate Femme Gold Zodiac Pendant

If she happens to be an astrology lover, she'll adore a gold vermeil pendant in her zodiac sign reimagined as a female figure.

$130
Staud Moon Bag
Staud Moon Bag
Staud
Staud Moon Bag

Purse fanatics will love the cult-favorite Moon Bag from Staud, available in a festive raspberry-colored leather.

$295
LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women
LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women
Amazon
LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women

Down to splurge on something ultra-luxurious? This adorable pajama set is made from 100% mulberry silk.

$189
Brilliant Earth Baroque Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Brilliant Earth Baroque Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Brilliant Earth
Brilliant Earth Baroque Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings

Each pair of these earrings features freshwater pearls of a unique shape, making them a one-of-a-kind gift.

$350

Best Home and Kitchen Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:

Venus et Fleur Le Mini Round
Venus et Fleur Le Mini Round
Venus et Fleur
Venus et Fleur Le Mini Round

Gigi Hadid, Cardi B and the Kardashians are just a few A-listers who love Venus et Fleur roses. This mini eternity rose is made to last a whole year or longer.

$44
LAFCO Rose de Mai Absolute Signature Candle
LAFCO Rose de Mai Absolute Signature Candle
Bloomingdales
LAFCO Rose de Mai Absolute Signature Candle

She deserves the most luxurious gifts possible for Valentine's Day — so indulge her senses with this sophisticated rose candle in a keepsake hand-poured glass vessel.

$115
Urban Stems The Eros
Urban Stems The Eros
Urban Stems
Urban Stems The Eros

What's Valentine's Day without a gorgeous bouquet? Spoil her with this gorgeous bundle of roses, eucalyptus, leucadendron and more.

$75
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven - Ganache
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven - Ganache
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven - Ganache

What's better than a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day? If your lady loves to cook, the Le Creuset's heirloom-quality Dutch oven in a rich ganache-inspired shade is a step up.

$420$336
Winc Wine Subscription Box
Winc Wine Subscription Box
Winc
Winc Wine Subscription Box

Surprise her with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate her palate and help her unwind.

$30 AND UP
Estelle Colored Glass Champagne Coupe ( Set of 6)
Estelle Colored Glass Champagne Coupe ( Set of 6)
West Elm
Estelle Colored Glass Champagne Coupe ( Set of 6)

Serve up her favorite cocktails and bottles of bubbly in these hand-blown coupe glasses from Estelle Colored Glass.

$205
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set

Give the gift of a good night's sleep with Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets.

$179$162
Vahdam Tea Gift Set
VAHDAM Green Tea Gift Set
Amazon
Vahdam Tea Gift Set

The perfect gift for the tea lover in your life.

$40
Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker Machine
Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker Machine
Amazon
Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker Machine

This retro-inspired coffee maker looks gorgeous on any counter top as it brews up delicious cups of coffee.

$230
Brentwood Home Organic Non-Slip Yoga Mats
Organic Non-Slip Yoga Mats
Brentwood Home
Brentwood Home Organic Non-Slip Yoga Mats

For the serious yogi, this unique yoga mat is one of the best gifts you can get her. It's made with soft, organic cotton which means it's washable!

$159$135
Our Place Main Plates
Our Place Main Plates
Our Place
Our Place Main Plates

If you already got her the internet famous Always Pan from Our Place, round out the set with Our Place Main Plates.

$50$40
Mixology Bartender Kit 9-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set
Mixology Bartender Kit 9-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set
Amazon
Mixology Bartender Kit 9-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set

The cocktail connoisseur in your life will have so much fun experimenting with this nine-piece bar tool kit — recipe cards included!

$25$22
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
Amazon
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe

If you're looking for personalized gifts, this velour bathrobe has it all.

$70
Boy Smells Petal Scented Candle
Boy Smells Petal Scented Candle
Nordstrom
Boy Smells Petal Scented Candle

This magnolia, tuberose and geranium-scented candle will last a lot longer than your average flower bouquet.

$36

Best Beauty and Fragrance Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:

Skylar Peach Fields
Skylar Peach Fields
Skylar
Skylar Peach Fields

Celebrate how sweet she is with a yummy fragrance from Skylar: white peach, osmanthus, vanilla and sandalwood.

$90
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.

$70
Olaplex Hair Repairing Treatment Kit
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Repairing Treatment
Amazon
Olaplex Hair Repairing Treatment Kit

TikTok-approved, this four-piece set comes with the brand's best-selling shampoo, conditioner, bond-building treatment and hair perfector.

$62$54
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick Duo
Pillow Talk Lipstick Duo
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick Duo

Any beauty lover will appreciate this duo of Pillow Talk lipstick from celeb-loved makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury.

$68$54
Jo Malone London Red Roses Bath Oil
Jo Malone London Red Roses Bath Oil
Jo Malone London
Jo Malone London Red Roses Bath Oil

Upgrade her self-care routine with an indulgent rose-scented bath oil from English parfumerie Jo Malone.

$32
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

If she doesn't have a sweet tooth, perhaps you can seduce her with the sweet scent of a luxury perfume.

$195 AND UP
Spongelle Be Mine French Lavender Heart Buffer
Spongelle Be Mine French Lavender Heart Buffer
Spongelle
Spongelle Be Mine French Lavender Heart Buffer

Massage and exfoliate your skin wherever you are with Spongelle's heart-shaped body wash-infused buffers — perfect for Valentine's Day and beyond.

$12$5
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum

Lancôme's ethereal Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's beloved fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot.

$135
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit
Kohl's
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit

She can try out Jennifer Lopez's skincare line, JLo Beauty, with this four-piece kit that includes That JLo Glow Serum, That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser, That Blockbuster Wonder Night Cream and That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster in Warm Bronze.

$64
PMD Clean Pro RQ
PMD Clean
Dermstore
PMD Clean Pro RQ

Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.

$179
LAFCO New York Champagne Body Care Hand Cream
LAFCO New York Champagne Body Care Hand Cream
Amazon
LAFCO New York Champagne Body Care Hand Cream

Brighten up her dreary winter days with the invigorating scents of mandarin, raspberry, ginger and grapefruit.

$31$28

Best Tech Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera
Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera

Take selfies or photos together with loved ones and print them out in an instant with this Fujifilm camera. It's like a polaroid camera, but more adorable. 

$150
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud

Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.

$200$180
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch. 

$293
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB)
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB)
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB)

Book lovers will have access to almost endless literature with the Kindle Paperwhite. It can store thousands of titles, or you can sign up for Kindle Unlimited for free access to millions of titles. 

$190
Away The Carry On with USB Charger
Away The Carry On with USB Charger
Away
Away The Carry On with USB Charger

Thinking about taking her on a romantic getaway? Surprise her with this popular rolling suitcase — complete with a USB charging port — to get her to your destination. 

$295
Serta Fleece Heated Blanket
Serta Fleece Heated Blanket
Amazon
Serta Fleece Heated Blanket

Have a lady in your life who's always cold? Serta's reversible heated blanket is here to the rescue.

$50
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-canceling technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They also come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. 

$549$499

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

