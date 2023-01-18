The wonderful women in our lives deserve to feel celebrated every day, but holidays give us an extra opportunity to show how much we care. Valentine's Day is about a month away, which means there is plenty of time to plan something special for the beloved lady in your life. Whether you're shopping for your significant other, your mom, your sister, your bestie or your work wife, there's a V-Day gift out there that is just right for them.

If you're team classic when it comes to gifts — think chocolate, flowers and jewelry — or even if you think outside the box when it comes to gift giving with candles, skincare essentials, perfume and other luxe finds, the ET team has selected plenty of our top gift ideas to shop. From Venus et Fleur roses and Mejuri diamond jewelry to Olaplex hair care and SKIMS pajamas, you're sure to find a gift she'll love.

In need of more gifting inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday? Check out the best Valentine's Day gifts under $50, hottest Valentine's Day gifts for men, and so many more ways to spread the love.

Best Fashion and Jewelry Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:

Veja V-10 Sneakers Nordstrom Veja V-10 Sneakers Is the special woman in your life is looking to add a sustainable piece of fashion to her wardrobe that also happens to be Meghan Markle-approved? Grab these Veja sneakers, which the Duchess of Sussex owns in another colorway. This particular style from the footwear brand is made from leather, rubber and rice waste, organic cotton, sugar cane and other environmentally friendly materials. $150 AND UP Shop Now

Best Home and Kitchen Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise her with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate her palate and help her unwind. $30 AND UP Shop Now

Best Beauty and Fragrance Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture. $70 Shop Now

Best Tech Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max use active noise-canceling technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They also come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. $549 $499 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

