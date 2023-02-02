43 Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for Women: Shop Cozy Pajamas, Luxury Beauty and More
The wonderful women in our lives deserve to feel celebrated every day, but holidays give us an extra opportunity to show how much we care. Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away, which means there is plenty of time to plan something special for the beloved lady in your life. Whether you're shopping for your significant other, your mom, your sister, your bestie or your work wife, there's a V-Day gift out there that is just right for them.
If you're team classic when it comes to gifts — think chocolate, flowers and jewelry — or even if you think outside the box when it comes to gift giving with candles, skincare essentials, perfume and other luxe finds, the ET team has selected plenty of our top gift ideas to shop. From Venus et Fleur roses and Mejuri diamond jewelry to Olaplex hair care and SKIMS pajamas, you're sure to find a gift she'll love.
In need of more gifting inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday? Check out the best Valentine's Day gifts under $50, hottest Valentine's Day gifts for men, and so many more ways to spread the love.
Best Fashion and Jewelry Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:
Help them see the world through rose-colored glasses. These stylish shades have trendy, oversized frames that will make them feel like a celebrity. If pink isn't their thing, these sunglasses are also available in black.
If you really want to impress her, we love this delicate diamond-encrusted ring from Mejuri, available in yellow or white gold.
Yes, you can really get cashmere sweaters for just $50. This 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweater is available in a wide range of stunning colors.
Featuring a fluffy collar, this essential house slipper has minimal, yet plush styling to keep her cozy all winter long.
We love this pair of dainty, gold hoop earrings from this Meghan Markle-loved brand.
Indulge her senses with an ultra-plush wrap robe and straight leg pants set made of luxurious velour.
Is the special woman in your life is looking to add a sustainable piece of fashion to her wardrobe that also happens to be Meghan Markle-approved? Grab these Veja sneakers, which the Duchess of Sussex owns in another colorway. This particular style from the footwear brand is made from leather, rubber and rice waste, organic cotton, sugar cane and other environmentally friendly materials.
If she happens to be an astrology lover, she'll adore a gold vermeil pendant in her zodiac sign reimagined as a female figure.
Purse fanatics will love the cult-favorite Moon Bag from Staud, available in a festive raspberry-colored leather.
Down to splurge on something ultra-luxurious? This adorable pajama set is made from 100% mulberry silk.
Each pair of these earrings features freshwater pearls of a unique shape, making them a one-of-a-kind gift.
Best Home and Kitchen Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:
Gigi Hadid, Cardi B and the Kardashians are just a few A-listers who love Venus et Fleur roses. This mini eternity rose is made to last a whole year or longer.
She deserves the most luxurious gifts possible for Valentine's Day — so indulge her senses with this sophisticated rose candle in a keepsake hand-poured glass vessel.
What's Valentine's Day without a gorgeous bouquet? Spoil her with this gorgeous bundle of roses, eucalyptus, leucadendron and more.
What's better than a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day? If your lady loves to cook, the Le Creuset's heirloom-quality Dutch oven in a rich ganache-inspired shade is a step up.
Surprise her with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate her palate and help her unwind.
Serve up her favorite cocktails and bottles of bubbly in these hand-blown coupe glasses from Estelle Colored Glass.
Give the gift of a good night's sleep with Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets.
The perfect gift for the tea lover in your life.
This retro-inspired coffee maker looks gorgeous on any counter top as it brews up delicious cups of coffee.
For the serious yogi, this unique yoga mat is one of the best gifts you can get her. It's made with soft, organic cotton which means it's washable!
If you already got her the internet famous Always Pan from Our Place, round out the set with Our Place Main Plates.
The cocktail connoisseur in your life will have so much fun experimenting with this nine-piece bar tool kit — recipe cards included!
If you're looking for personalized gifts, this velour bathrobe has it all.
This magnolia, tuberose and geranium-scented candle will last a lot longer than your average flower bouquet.
These heels offer a chic update on the classic pump with a modern twist.
Best Beauty and Fragrance Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:
Celebrate how sweet she is with a yummy fragrance from Skylar: white peach, osmanthus, vanilla and sandalwood.
Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.
TikTok-approved, this four-piece set comes with the brand's best-selling shampoo, conditioner, bond-building treatment and hair perfector.
Any beauty lover will appreciate this duo of Pillow Talk lipstick from celeb-loved makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury.
Upgrade her self-care routine with an indulgent rose-scented bath oil from English parfumerie Jo Malone.
If she doesn't have a sweet tooth, perhaps you can seduce her with the sweet scent of a luxury perfume.
Lancôme's ethereal Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's beloved fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot.
She can try out Jennifer Lopez's skincare line, JLo Beauty, with this four-piece kit that includes That JLo Glow Serum, That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser, That Blockbuster Wonder Night Cream and That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster in Warm Bronze.
Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.
Brighten up her dreary winter days with the invigorating scents of mandarin, raspberry, ginger and grapefruit.
Best Tech Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:
Take selfies or photos together with loved ones and print them out in an instant with this Fujifilm camera. It's like a polaroid camera, but more adorable.
Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.
For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch.
Book lovers will have access to almost endless literature with the Kindle Paperwhite. It can store thousands of titles, or you can sign up for Kindle Unlimited for free access to millions of titles.
Thinking about taking her on a romantic getaway? Surprise her with this popular rolling suitcase — complete with a USB charging port — to get her to your destination.
Have a lady in your life who's always cold? Serta's reversible heated blanket is here to the rescue.
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-canceling technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They also come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver.
For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
