Abby Lee Miller Celebrates 52nd Birthday Amid Health Battle

Abby Lee Miller is celebrating her birthday!

The reality star, who turns 52 on Friday, celebrated the milestone occasion on Wednesday evening at Club Jete, a dance club in Los Angeles, California. Miller took to her Instagram Story to share snaps from her night out where she was grinning in a black, sparkly top and large hoop earrings.

In one selfie with her friend, Nicki, Miller is smiling from ear to ear! "#Partytime," she captioned the sweet shot.

Another pic from the night features Mark Meismer and Tony Selznick, who are standing around a happy-looking Miller as they all smile for the camera.

Earlier this week, the Dance Moms star took to Instagram to share a pic of herself on the set of a Lifetime special.

"Shooting for a new Lifetime Special in the big gym at the magnificent California Rehabilitation Center!" she captioned the photo. "Wish I could’ve stayed longer! #aldc #abbyleemiller #dancemoms #abbylee #aldcla #lifetime."

The happy snaps come after a series of health battles for Miller. In July, she completed her fifth round of chemotherapy for Burkitt lymphoma, which was diagnosed after emergency back surgery in April. Also in July, Miller posted a pic of herself learning to walk again following another emergency spinal surgery in June.

The health scares followed Miller's release from the Federal Correctional Complex back in March, where she was serving a sentence of one year and one day for bankruptcy fraud. Following her March release, Miller was at a halfway house until the end of May.

Amid Miller's health and personal battles, a source told ET that she hopes to rejoin Dance Moms for the show's eighth season on Lifetime and is already searching for new talent. A second source shared with ET that "she's not filming yet, but there is definitely some pre-production underway."

ET caught up with JoJo Siwa, one of Miller's former students, last month, and she revealed how Miller's doing following her difficult year.

“She's not 100% there yet but she is doing good,” Siwa explained at the time. “She’s going through therapy, she's going through all the things that she needs to be going through, chemo obviously. [I] think she only has one or two more rounds of chemo, so that’s really, really good for her, but she's happy, she's in good spirits.”

The 15-year-old actress also revealed that Dance Moms is documenting some of Miller's treatment in order to help fans understand "what's actually going on right now."

