Abby Lee Miller Confirms 'Dance Moms' Return After Health Struggles

It's official!

ET learned in July that Abby Lee Millerwould be returning to Dance Moms, and now the reality star is sharing the news with fans. Miller took to Instagram on Friday to confirm her return to the Lifetime series, promising "the best is yet to come." She announced in March 2017 that she was leaving the show, with Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke briefly stepping in for the second half of Dance Moms' seventh season.

"OMG! Can you believe I’m going to film Season 8 of Dance Moms! Yes, it’s official! We begin the end of Jan! #dancemoms #aldcalways #abbyleemiller #season8 #ALDC #thebestisyettocome #aldcla," Miller captioned a silly snap of herself giving the camera a shocked expression.

Miller -- who was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in March after serving a sentence of one year and one day for bankruptcy fraud -- first teased her return to Dance Moms in November. "Grrrrrrrr!!!! Back to the daily grind Comment if you can guess what we’re shooting today? #abby #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dance #tvshow #dancemoms," she captioned a photo of herself filming a TV show.

The reality star's return to work comes less than six months after she completed her fifth round of chemotherapy for Burkitt lymphoma, which she was diagnosed with after emergency back surgery in April. Over the summer, Miller had to learn to walk again following another emergency spinal surgery in June.

A source told ET in July that Miller hoped to rejoin Dance Moms, and the next month, one of her former students, JoJo Siwa, gave ET a health update on Miller.

“She's not 100 percent there yet but she is doing good,” she said at the time. “She’s going through therapy, she's going through all the things that she needs to be going through, chemo obviously. [I] think she only has one or two more rounds of chemo, so that’s really, really good for her, but she's happy, she's in good spirits.”

See more on Miller in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Abby Lee Miller Celebrates 52nd Birthday Amid Health Battle

Abby Lee Miller Shares Video After Undergoing Spinal Tap Procedure

JoJo Siwa on How 'Dance Moms' Will Handle Abby Lee Miller's Cancer Battle

Related Gallery