Abby Lee Miller Shares Snap From 'Dance Moms' Set After Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller is back in front of the cameras!

The 52-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday with a pic of herself filming a television show. The photo comes just over three months after Miller completed her fifth round of chemotherapy for Burkitt lymphoma, which she was diagnosed with after emergency back surgery in April. Over the summer, Miller had to learn to walk again following another emergency spinal surgery in June.

Wearing a leopard print shirt, black skirt and shoes, Miller looks happy as she poses for the pic in front of an "Abby Lee Dance Company" logo on, what appears to be, the set of Dance Moms.

"Grrrrrrrr!!!! Back to the daily grind Comment if you can guess what we’re shooting today? #abby #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dance #tvshow #dancemoms," Miller captioned the pic.

In September, Miller revealed she was getting back to work in a photo posted to Instagram. "Shooting for a new Lifetime Special in the big gym at the magnificent California Rehabilitation Center! Wish I could’ve stayed longer! #aldc #abbyleemiller #dancemoms #abbylee #aldcla #lifetime," she wrote at the time.

Back in July, a source told ET that Miller hopes to rejoin Dance Moms for the show's eighth season on Lifetime and is already searching for new talent. A second source shared with ET that "she's not filming yet, but there is definitely some pre-production underway."

In addition to the health scares, Miller's also been dealing with legal trouble. She was released from the Federal Correctional Complex back in March, where she was serving a sentence of one year and one day for bankruptcy fraud. Following her release, Miller was at a halfway house through the end of May.

ET caught up with JoJo Siwa, one of Miller's former students, in August, and she revealed how Miller's doing following her difficult year.

“She's not 100 percent there yet but she is doing good,” Siwa explained at the time. “She’s going through therapy, she's going through all the things that she needs to be going through, chemo obviously. [I] think she only has one or two more rounds of chemo, so that’s really, really good for her, but she's happy, she's in good spirits.”

The 15-year-old actress also revealed that Dance Moms is documenting some of Miller's treatment in order to help fans understand "what's actually going on right now."

Watch the video below for more of ET's interview with Siwa:

RELATED CONTENT:

Abby Lee Miller Celebrates 52nd Birthday Amid Health Battle

Abby Lee Miller Happily Heads to the Mall Amid Recent Health Battles

Abby Lee Miller Shares Video After Undergoing Spinal Tap Procedure: 'I Pray This Is the Last Time'

Related Gallery