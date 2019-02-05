Abby Lee Miller is back and tougher than ever.

A new trailer for Dance Moms: Resurrection dropped on Tuesday, and in the sneak peek, Miller -- who was released from the Federal Correctional Complex last March after serving a sentence of one year and one day for bankruptcy fraud -- addresses her serious health issues. Last June, the 52-year-old reality star completed her fifth round of chemotherapy for Burkitt lymphoma, which she was diagnosed with after emergency back surgery last April. Over the summer, she had to learn to walk again following another emergency spinal surgery in June.

"In an instant, your life changes completely," Miller says as footage airs of her being transported by an ambulance. "I'm ready to go back to work and start my life over, and now I can't even walk."

Still, Miller is a fighter.

"I need to get back to teaching, and I need to get back to screaming at children," she says. "I need to get back to my roots. I'm going to take these kids right back to Pittsburgh."

Dance Moms: Resurrection will air in June on Lifetime.

In December, Miller confirmed she was returning for season 8 of Dance Moms and that filming was going to start in January. She had previously revealed in March 2017 via Instagram that she was leaving the show, on which she starred as head coach since its debut in July 2011. Former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke briefly replaced her for the second half of the series' seventh season.

Last August, one of Miller's former students, JoJo Siwa, talked to ET about how Dance Moms season 8 will handle Miller's cancer battle. Watch the video below for more:

