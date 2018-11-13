There's no greater support than motherly love.

For the past two months, Disney Channel star Milo Manheim has been wowing the Dancing With the Stars judges during his run for the Season 27 Mirrorball trophy. All the while, his devoted mom, actress Camryn Manheim, has been cheering him on from the audience and supporting him in every way possible.

ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the Practice star at the 8th Annual Stand Up For Pits benefit comedy show at the Hollywood Improv on Sunday, and the excited mom opened up about how happy she is to watch her son give it his all every week on the popular dancing competition.

"I don't even have words to express how proud I am," the 57-year-old TV star gushed. "I can only tell you if I were one ounce more proud, my heart would burst into a million pieces."

And the feeling is mutual, as Milo explained in an interview with ET's Katie Krause back in October, where he marveled, "She's the most supportive person in the world."

Camryn was given the opportunity to watch her son's comments to ET on Sunday and got emotional as Milo explained how meaningful her support has been during his time on DWTS.

"She's always been there for me but now I'm doing all this stuff, it's like, I don't know, I've never felt so much love from any person in my life," Milo reflected. "She has my back no matter what… I'm so lucky that she's in this business and she knows what she's talking about so I can ask her for help if I ever need anything. I'm so happy that she's in the audience every day, it makes me way less nervous knowing she's there."

The proud mom got teary-eyed watching the clip, explaining, "I mean that's like a dream come true right there that's what every mom ever wants to hear."

"I have so many reasons to be grateful and honestly Milo is the best thing that ever happened to me," she added. "I feel like I won the lottery the night he was born."

Milo paid his mom some well-deserved credit during Monday's DWTS semifinals, when he dedicated his first dance of the night to her, and ended up performing a beautiful Argentine tango, alongside pro partner Witney Carson, in Camryn's honor.

Speaking with Camryn a day before the semifinals took place, the actress revealed that she's doing everything in her power to help him go all the way on the show -- and that means voting, a lot.

"I have two landlines, one cell phone and I have seven emails," Camryn said. "I also get everyone I'm with, when we go out to dinner, to vote."

"He would be the youngest [contestant] to ever win the Mirrorball trophy, and I can guarantee you that he will do good things with it. He will do great things with it."

One thing that winning the trophy might do is help Milo win the heart of his dream girl, Kendall Jenner, for whom he's been very open about his love and appreciation. As it turns out, Camryn would give her seal of approval to that relationship without hesitation.

"One hundred percent," she exclaimed. "I would love to have Kris Jenner as my in-law. She is such an amazing woman, she is powerful, she is smart, she is beautiful and she is savvy. I know her and I love her."

The proud mom even gave the reality star a shout-out directly. "OK, Kendall, I know my son Milo has a very big crush on you and I wanna tell you why he would be a great guy for you to date: He is beautiful through and through in his heart, in his soul and everything he does. He is excited about life. He is grateful and he is so much fun," Camryn said, admitting that Milo would probably be more than a little annoyed at her for trying to help out his love life in such a public forum.

However, Camryn is clearly the type of person who just likes to help wherever she can, be it with her son's DWTS journey, or with a charity show benefiting the Stand Up For Pits Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to ending abuse and discrimination against pit bulls and other "bull type" dogs.

"You have this amazing breed of dog that is completely misunderstood and we are here to try to kind of change that narrative about how people view these beautiful creatures," Camryn said, reflecting on why the charity event meant so much to her.

While the actress said she didn't have any pit bulls herself, she's a proud animal lover and advocate who is the proud pet parent to two rescued cats.

"They're my favorite children," Camryn joked. "I have a son who I love dearly, but my two cats, Geoff and Pirate, give me so much love I don't know what I would do without them."

For those interested in supporting the Stand Up For Pits Foundation, more information can be found on their website, here.

Meanwhile, Milo's quest for the Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball trophy continues when the finals kick off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars' Contestants React to Making It to Season 27 Finals (Exclusive)

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson Explain Why Their 'DWTS' Disney Night Routine Will Be 'Incredible' (Exclusive)

Why Kim Kardashian Warned Milo Manheim Not to Do 'Dancing With The Stars' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery