Adan Canto, who played Aaron Shore on the hit series Designated Survivor, was remembered by fellow cast members and colleagues at a memorial service in Iowa, weeks after the actor's death at the age of 42 due to appendiceal cancer.

A touching photo shared by Maggie Q captured the moment, as Canto's castmates stood together in front of a theater marquee bearing the words, "In loving memory of Joseph Adan Canto, 1981-2024."

The reunion included Canto's wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, as well as former co-stars Kiefer Sutherland, Kal Penn, Italia Ricci and LaMonica Garrett. Series creator David Guggenheim and costume designer Nancy Gould were also present.

"We all came to say goodbye 💔," Maggie Q captioned the image on Instagram. "Love you forever friend, till we meet again 🕊️ 👑."

Guggenheim echoed the sentiment, sharing the same photo with the caption, "Family forever. Miss and love you, Adan." Garrett posted the group image on his page, describing the last few days as "a rollercoaster of emotions" and expressing gratitude for the Designated Survivor family's support during this difficult time.

"Back and forth from tears to laughter at the drop of a dime. Truly was a celebration of life for a great human being," Garrett wrote. "@adancanto you will be missed brother, @stephanie.a.canto we love you and we'll be back soon. 🙏🏾 #adancanto ❤️."

Canto left a lasting impact on his colleagues, who have been sharing heartfelt tributes. Sutherland, who played Tom Kirkman on the series, posted on Instagram earlier this month, remembering Canto as a "wonderful spirit" with an impressive desire for greatness.

"It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto," Sutherland wrote. "He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor, his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed."

Penn, who portrayed Seth Wright on the show, shared a carousel post of on-set photos, describing the news of Canto's death as "absolutely heartbreaking."

"He was so genuine and warm, immensely talented; such a good person who was simultaneously calm and motivating," Penn wrote. "And funny. He was very, very funny. I’m so lucky to have known him. My heart goes out to Steph, the kids, and the whole family."

Other castmates have also shared touching posts honoring Canto's memory, remembering him as a talent who effortlessly balanced confidence and humility.

Canto's wife, Stephanie, paid tribute to her late husband by quoting the Bible verse Matthew 6:19-21 shortly after his death, expressing a deep sense of loss but also hope for a future reunion.

"Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth... For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also," Stephanie wrote. "Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon 💔."

