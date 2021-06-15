Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers and Adilette Slides Are on Sale on Amazon

Adidas fans, get ready to save on two of the brand's most iconic shoes. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which starts on June 21, the Stan Smith Sneakers and the Adilette Slides are on sale on Amazon. Both styles have been a classic for many years, and they're a great addition to a summer wardrobe.

If you're looking for more early Prime Day deals, you can currently score 30% off Amazon Fashion brands and up to 50% off Amazon devices. Plus, get $15 off when you spend $100 on Prime Wardrobe with the promo code PRIMEW15OFF. You can also score $10 Amazon Prime Day Credit on a $10 order spent on Amazon's Small Business Products through June 20. If you're looking for more streaming options, you can save up to $20 on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

The early Prime Day deals don't stop there. The online retailer is also offering huge markdowns on designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furniture, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products and tons more.

If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free month trial so you can get in on all the Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals next week.

Shop the Adidas shoes on sale below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Early Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals on Adidas

Early Prime Day Deals on Beauty, Skincare and Hair Products

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Best Deals on Amazon Devices

Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes & More

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals on Home Decor

Early Prime Day Deals on Luggage: Save on Tumi, Samsonite & More

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals on Skechers

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals for Beauty Lovers

Early Prime Day Deals: Shop Kate Spade Handbags Over $100 Off