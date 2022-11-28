The second-generation AirPods Pro are currently $50 off during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Apple AirPods Pro 2. Plus, AirPods are one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market — especially for holiday gifting.

The second-generation AirPods Pro offer better noise cancellation, a longer battery life, and a speaker in the charging case, which works with Apple's Find My app. Along with an adaptive transparency mode, there's also a new personalized spatial audio feature and swipe gestures for controlling playback.

Aside from price, the main qualities to look for when you're shopping for headphones are the sound quality, noise-cancelling capability and battery life. Whether you're looking for some Bluetooth earbuds to pair with your phone or you just want some wireless earbuds to experience total freedom with no cords, there are impressive headphone deals on Amazon currently available from Apple AirPods to Samsung Galaxy Buds and Beats by Dre.

Featuring exclusive discounts across all categories, the Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 deals are overflowing with tech savings to get a head start on your holiday shopping. We've rounded up all the best Cyber Monday savings on headphones and wireless earbuds you can shop now ahead of the holidays.

Amazon Cyber Monday Earbud Deals

Not only are in-ear headphones the most portable, the top models today have improved in sound quality. Because they fit snug in your ears, you get a slightly better audio experience when compared to similar on-ear or over-the-ear headphone models. If you've been eyeing the Beats and Kim Kardashian collab, the Beats Fit Pro earbuds are back in stock just in time for holiday shopping.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. $170 $120 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Answer calls and instantly switch to talking with voice detection, and let in the sounds that matter most with 4 Ambient levels. The noise cancelling and water-resistant earbuds are perfect for working out, virtual meetings, and just enjoying your music anywhere. $200 $150 Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life. $250 $180 Buy Now

Amazon Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

A little less portable than earbuds, over-ear headphones can play a larger range of sound frequencies. So, you get to enjoy a more accurate and detailed music-listening experience with over-ear headphones. You'll also get some quality noise cancellation features thanks to the anatomy of the earpads. Because they cup over your ears, they give you some cushion from outside sounds.

Bose SoundLink II Amazon Bose SoundLink II With an advanced microphone system and HD voice, these wireless headphones are great for clear calls in windy or noisy environments. $229 $149 Buy Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case. $200 $160 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

