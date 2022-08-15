Shopping

Allbirds Deals: Save up to 40% on Sneakers and Activewear

By ETonline Staff
Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds

Allbirds encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds Sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, cult-favorite sneakers and clothes made with sustainable materials. Allbirds rarely holds sales, but right now you can save up to 40% on sneakers, running shoes, and athletic wear. 

Shop Allbirds Deals

By now, you've probably heard of Allbirds and the brand's super sustainable shoes. Apart from their environmentally-friendly materials, Allbirds shoes have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." The brand also has a ton of functional and comfortable workout clothes. 

With prices starting at $29, if you’re looking for the perfect lightweight shoe, Allbirds has deals on best-selling sneakers like the Men's and Women's Tree Dasher 1. The original Tree Dasher running shoe is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. 

Check out our favorite deals on shoes and athletic apparel from the Allbirds Sale below. 

Women's Allbirds Deals

Tree Dasher 1
Tree Dasher 1
Allbirds
Tree Dasher 1

Work out in comfort with a pair of Tree Dasher 1. The shoes offer maximum comfort and safety with a seamless one-piece upper and a lightly padded heel collar. 

$125$109
Natural Run Short
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Short
Allbirds
Natural Run Short

These relaxed-fit shorts have front and back pockets. 

$68$39
Natural Run Tank
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Tank
Allbirds
Natural Run Tank

This tank has a relaxed fit, so you won't feel constricted during the workout. 

$48$29
Triangle Bralette
Triangle Bralette
Allbirds
Triangle Bralette

This pad-free, wire-free Trino® Triangle Bralette is made of natural materials that wick moisture (and feel crazy-soft on your skin) for wear-all-day comfort.

$34$19
Natural Legging
Natural Legging
Allbirds
Natural Legging

Leggings that are buttery soft and midweight are sure to make you sweat. For every squat, stretch, and stride, they wick moisture, dry quickly, and keep you cool with eucalyptus tree fiber and merino wool.

$98$59

Men's Allbirds Deals

Wool Runners
Wool Runners
Allbirds
Wool Runners

As summer winds down and we gear up for the fall, these Wool Runners are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. 

$110$69
Tree Dasher 1
Tree Dasher 1
Allbirds
Tree Dasher 1

With the Tree Dasher, you can run casually in no time. With every step, your feet will breathe and flex in this breezy performance shoe. The material is great for your feet, and you'll receive a lot of compliments when you wear them. 

$110$69
Natural Run Short
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Short
Allbirds
Natural Run Short

A lightweight running short with a touch of stretch. 

$68$39
Natural Run Tee
Allbirds Men's Natural Run Tee
Allbirds
Natural Run Tee

Whether you're running, walking or training, this lightweight, breathable tee will keep you cool and dry. 

$58$39
Long Sleeve Sea Tee
Allbirds Men's Long Sleeve Sea Tee
Allbirds
Long Sleeve Sea Tee

The Allbirds Men's Long Sleeve Sea Tea is literally made to reduce and eliminate odors, and it's all thanks to the TrinoXO fabric blend. 

$58$39
Sea Tee
Sea Tee
Allbirds
Sea Tee

All year long, you'll stay cool and comfortable in this tee shirt. 

$48$29

