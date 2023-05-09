From searching for a stray drive to strolling across the fairway, gold courses can be unforgiving on your feet, ankles, and legs if you aren’t wearing the best golf shoes. With the golf season in full swing, Allbirds is taking to the course for the first time, with its new shoe, the Golf Dasher.

The sustainable brand behind some of our favorite comfortable sneakers, Allbirds just released its first golf shoe. The Golf Dasher builds on the comfort and excellent fit of Allbirds’ Tree Dasher, but adds elements like traction and water-repellent materials for excellent on-course performance.

Women's Golf Dashers Allbirds Women's Golf Dashers The lightweight style seamlessly transitions from course to post-round drinks and can help you get through any drizzles or sandtraps that come your way. $145 Shop Now

Featuring the brand's signature SweetFoam midsole, Allbirds Golf Dashers have a lightweight feel that delivers all-day comfort. The new shoes' have rubber lugs over spikes, so you don't have to change after your round and can wear them wherever the day might take you. Providing optimal balance for full lateral swings, your feet will feel as good on the 18th hole as they did on the first.

The sneakers have the same streamlined look as a pair of running shoes and you can expect the same breathable outer fabric we've come to love from Allbirds, which will come in handy during hot summer days on the golf course. Allbirds also added a microsuede saddle that's tied into the laces of the Golf Dasher, giving the shoe more structure for solid footing when you're ready to swing.

The Golf Dasher is now available for $145 in men’s and women’s sizes and two classic color ways — natural black and natural white. Whether you're updating your own golf attire or shopping for an early Father's Day gift, you should get your order in time for back-to-back rounds on Memorial Day weekend.

Shop Men's Golf Dashers

Shop Women's Golf Dashers

For even more sustainable and comfortable footwear, check out all the best Allbirds deals this spring.

