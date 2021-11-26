Shopping

Amazon Black Friday Deals on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Fashion Gifts

By ETonline Staff
oprah favorite things
Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list is here, and there is a TON of awesome fashion favorites handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself! The media mogul and Oprah Daily have released the annual list, boasting a total of 110 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things are available to shop directly on Amazon -- some of them are on discount for Black Friday! 

We can always count on Oprah for her recommendations on clothes, shoes and accessories that combine style, comfort and versatility -- basically cute things to wear every day. Oprah's Favorite Things is brimming with styles you'll want to gift and also buy for yourself this holiday season. Highlights include matching Christmas pajamas from Jessica Alba's Honest Company, Tory Burch winter boots, an antimicrobial backpack from Ciara's Dare to Roam, Barefoot Dreams robe, washable leather jacket by Clara Sunwoo (yes, washable!), stunning coin necklaces from Omi Woods, Alex Mill sweatshirt jumpsuit and so many more. 

Oprah's list this year highlights women-owned and POC-owned businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, homeware, toys and lifestyle. If you're shopping for Christmas gifts, you can find cool gadgets, fantastic treats and absolutely gorgeous gifts, this is the list people have been looking to for more than two decades. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things and it's the longest list yet!

"After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season," Oprah wrote in the mag. "That’s why we worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color. You’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Just don’t forget to treat yourself!" 

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with finds for people with diverse interests that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.

Shop the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things and check the Black Friday deals below.

Cozy Earth Lounge Socks
Cozy Earth Lounge Socks
Amazon
Cozy Earth Lounge Socks
Wear them to bed or use these super soft and cozy socks to stay warm all winter. Shop now and apply the coupon for a 5% discount at Amazon.
$36$32 AT AMAZON
$48$34 AT COZY EART
Janis by Janis Savitt Baroque Shell Pearl Drop Earring
Janis by Janis Savitt Baroque Shell Pearl Drop Earring
Amazon
Janis by Janis Savitt Baroque Shell Pearl Drop Earring
For everyday elegance, these pearl earrings are just right. Save $15 when you apply the coupon at Amazon. 
$132$117 AT AMAZON
$165 AT JANIS SAVITT
Bandolier Billie Utility Crossbody with Case
Billie Utility Crossbody with Case
Amazon
Bandolier Billie Utility Crossbody with Case
This crossbody strap might just replace your handbag. It has pockets and compartments for all of your essentials. Save 25% when you apply the coupon at Amazon. 
$208$156 AT AMAZON
$208 AT BANDOLIER
Dare to Roam Mini Prodigy Backpack
Dare to Roam Mini Prodigy Backpack
Amazon
Dare to Roam Mini Prodigy Backpack
Save 20% on this backpack when you apply the coupon at Amazon.
$72$58 AT AMAZON
$72 AT DARE TO ROAM
Softies Dream Jersey Crew Neck Lounge Set
Softies Dream Jersey Crew Neck Lounge Set
Amazon
Softies Dream Jersey Crew Neck Lounge Set
This lounge set is 10% at Amazon when you apply the coupon.
$109$98 AT AMAZON
$109 AT SOFTIES

More Fashion Picks from Oprah's Favorite Things:

Tourance Luxurious Surroundings Florence Long Scarf
Tourance Luxurious Surroundings Long Scarf
Tourance Luxurious Surroundings/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Tourance Luxurious Surroundings Florence Long Scarf
This faux fur scarf feels fancy and snuggly. These are 20% off with code "oprah" at tourance.com. Like everything on Oprah's 2021 list, they're also available on Amazon.
$54 AT AMAZON
$54 $43 AT TOURANCE
UGG Gertrude Coat
ugg coat
UGG/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
UGG Gertrude Coat
If you love UGG boots, you will also love this Ugg teddy coat. The sherpa design is soft and cozy, but it looks chic and polished. 
$248 AT AMAZON
$248 AT UGG
Tote&Carry Apollo Duffle
ToteandCarry Apollo Duffle
ToteandCarry / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Tote&Carry Apollo Duffle
The Tote&Carry weekender duffle, made from vegan leather, is the perfect travel companion. Plus, it comes in gorgeous colors! Save 20% at Amazon with code "oprah20". 
$200 AT AMAZON
$200$190 AT TOTE&CARRY
Melt Fit Essential Solids Leggings
Melt Fit Essentials Leggings
Melt Fit Essentials/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Melt Fit Essential Solids Leggings
Melt Fit leggings conform to the body, offer medium compression and have amazing stretch. Save 20% with code "OPRAH" at meltfitactive.com. 
$60 $48 AT AMAZON
$60 AT MELT FIT ACTIVE
Honest Baby Organic Cotton Pajamas
Honest Clothing Honest Baby Cotton Pajamas
Honest Clothing/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Honest Baby Organic Cotton Pajamas
Get matching holiday pajamas for the whole family from Jessica Alba's Honest Company. 
$9 AND UP AT AMAZON
$15 AND UP AT HONEST BABY
Roq Innovation Headlight2 Hat
Roq Innovation Headlight2 Hat
Roq/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Roq Innovation Headlight2 Hat
This tie-dye beanie isn't just cute. It has an integrated, rechargeable LED light to help you feel safe during winter nights. It's perfect for outdoor activities. 
$30 AT AMAZON
$30 AT ROQ INNOVATION
Clara Sunwoo Liquid Leather Signature Stretch Zip Jacket
Clara Sunwoo Liquid Leather Signature Stretch Zip Jacket
Clara Sunwoo / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Clara Sunwoo Liquid Leather Signature Stretch Zip Jacket
This leather jacket-and-cardigan hybrid is the genius creation of the mother-daughter duo brand. It's timeless, stretchy and machine washable. 
$179 AT AMAZON
$179 AT CLARA SUNWOO
Peepers by PeeperSpecs Readers
Peepers by Peeper Specs Glasses
Peeper Specs/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Peepers by PeeperSpecs Readers
Everyone knows Oprah has impeccable taste in fun, statement-making frames. She and Gayle King "went gaga for these readers" from Peepers. The blue glasses are Oprah's favorite. 
$27 AT AMAZON
$27 AT PEEPERS
Tory Burch Foul Weather Boots
Tory Burch Foul Weather Boots
Tory Burch/ Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Tory Burch Foul Weather Boots
As the name suggests, these Tory Burch boots with slip-resistant lug soles will keep up with your steps even on days with the foulest of weather. 
$228 AT AMAZON
$228 AT TORY BURCH
Dare to Roam Prodigy Backpack
dare to roam backpack
Dare to Roam/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Dare to Roam Prodigy Backpack
Ciara's line of backpacks is perfect for adults and kids. Made from antimicrobial fabric, the Dare to Roam Prodigy Backpack is an essential. 
$98 $72 AT AMAZON
$98 AT DARE TO ROAM
K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
K.Carroll
K.Carroll Accessories/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
Finally, a cute, practical bag that'll actually fit all of your essentials. The K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody has multiple compartments, top handle and removable strap. These are 20% off with code "oprah" only at k-carroll.com. 
$45 AT AMAZON
$45 AT K.CARROLL
Roam The Puffy Sandals
Roam The Puffy Sandals
Roam/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Roam The Puffy Sandals
The Puffy Sandals by Roam are ultra-comfortable, thanks to the vegan, moisture-wicking neoprene footbeds that feel cushion-like on the feet. 
$137 AT AMAZON
$137 AT ROAM
APL Lusso Slides
APL Lusso Slides
Amazon
APL Lusso Slides
Slippers and slides dominated footwear styles in 2021 and they're shaping up to be the shoes you want for 2022, too. These slides from APL are made with sheepskin and have a quilted footbed and strap for maximum comfort. Use the promo code "OPRAH" to get 20% off on the APL website.   
$140 AND UP AT AMAZON
$175 AT APL
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
barefoot dreams robe
Barefoot Dreams/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Like so many celebs, Oprah also loves the buttery soft, plush robes by Barefoot Dreams. 
$158 AT AMAZON
$158 AT BAREFOOT DREAMS
Kiya Tomlin Twisted Tee
Kiya Tomlin Twisted Tee
Amazon
Kiya Tomlin Twisted Tee
This t-shit is super simple but oh-so elegant. Use the promo code "OPRAH" to get 20% off on the Kiya Tomlin website. 
$87 AT AMAZON
$109 AT KIYA TOMLIN
Omi Woods Necklace
Omi Woods Necklace
Omi Woods / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Omi Woods Necklace
Omi Woods makes beautiful 18-karat gold vermeil coin necklaces, inspired by the African diaspora. 
$109 AND UP AT AMAZON
$89 AND UP AT OMI WOODS
32 Degrees Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Packable Vest
32 Degrees Ultra-Light Down Alternative Packable Puffer Vest
Amazon
32 Degrees Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Packable Vest
This puffer vest is just right for winter 2021.
$30 AT AMAZON
$64$18 AT 32 DEGREES
Alex Mill Crosby Sweatshirt Jumpsuit
AlexMilliCrosby Sweatshirt
AlexMilli. /Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Alex Mill Crosby Sweatshirt Jumpsuit
A one-and-done sweatshirt jumpsuit you'll never want to take off. 
$195 AT AMAZON
$195 AT ALEX MILL
Roots Of Fight Black History Tribute T-Shirts
roots of fight
Roots Of Fight/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Roots Of Fight Black History Tribute T-Shirts
Roots Of Fight creates tees with meaning -- celebrating legendary athletes, innovators and cultural icons of all backgrounds from Maya Angelou to Muhammad Ali. Take 20% off on Amazon with the promo code "OPRAHFT20" or "OPRAH" on the Roots Of Fight website. 
$48$38 AT AMAZON
$48$43 AT ROOTS OF FIGHT
JLANI Earrings
JLANI Earrings
JLANI / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
JLANI Earrings
These 14-karat-gold-plated, geometric hoop earrings are so chic. Originally $50, these are 20% off with code "OPRAH" at jlanijewels.com.  Hurry, they're selling out fast!
$50$40 AT AMAZON
$50 AT JLANI JEWELS
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker x Samsonite The Shoeful Convertible Duffel
sjp x samsonite
Samsonite/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker x Samsonite The Shoeful Convertible Duffel
Sarah Jessica Parker has teamed up with Samsonite to create a travel bag specifically for -- you guessed it -- shoes. 
$240 AT AMAZON
$240 AT SAMSONITE
AYR The Deep End Shirt
ayr
AYR/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
AYR The Deep End Shirt
Oprah says this is one of her "go-to shirts." She loves the oversized striped shirt for its timeless look and comfort. 
$125 AT AMAZON
$125 AT AYR
Maya J Harmony Trio Bracelets
Maya J Harmony Trio Bracelets
Maya J Harmony/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily
Maya J Harmony Trio Bracelets
For the one who loves to stack on jewelry, gift this gorgeous three-piece bracelet set. Available in 14-karat yellow gold and white gold-plated brass. 
$80 AT AMAZON
$80 AT MAYA J

