Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list is here, and there is a TON of awesome fashion favorites handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself! The media mogul and Oprah Daily have released the annual list, boasting a total of 110 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things are available to shop directly on Amazon -- some of them are on discount for Black Friday!

We can always count on Oprah for her recommendations on clothes, shoes and accessories that combine style, comfort and versatility -- basically cute things to wear every day. Oprah's Favorite Things is brimming with styles you'll want to gift and also buy for yourself this holiday season. Highlights include matching Christmas pajamas from Jessica Alba's Honest Company, Tory Burch winter boots, an antimicrobial backpack from Ciara's Dare to Roam, Barefoot Dreams robe, washable leather jacket by Clara Sunwoo (yes, washable!), stunning coin necklaces from Omi Woods, Alex Mill sweatshirt jumpsuit and so many more.

Oprah's list this year highlights women-owned and POC-owned businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, homeware, toys and lifestyle. If you're shopping for Christmas gifts, you can find cool gadgets, fantastic treats and absolutely gorgeous gifts, this is the list people have been looking to for more than two decades. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things and it's the longest list yet!

"After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season," Oprah wrote in the mag. "That’s why we worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color. You’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Just don’t forget to treat yourself!"

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with finds for people with diverse interests that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.

Shop the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things and check the Black Friday deals below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

More Fashion Picks from Oprah's Favorite Things:

UGG Gertrude Coat UGG/Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily UGG Gertrude Coat If you love UGG boots, you will also love this Ugg teddy coat. The sherpa design is soft and cozy, but it looks chic and polished. $248 AT AMAZON Buy Now $248 AT UGG Buy Now

APL Lusso Slides Amazon APL Lusso Slides Slippers and slides dominated footwear styles in 2021 and they're shaping up to be the shoes you want for 2022, too. These slides from APL are made with sheepskin and have a quilted footbed and strap for maximum comfort. Use the promo code "OPRAH" to get 20% off on the APL website. $140 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now $175 AT APL Buy Now

JLANI Earrings JLANI / Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily JLANI Earrings These 14-karat-gold-plated, geometric hoop earrings are so chic. Originally $50, these are 20% off with code "OPRAH" at jlanijewels.com. Hurry, they're selling out fast! $50 $40 AT AMAZON Buy Now $50 AT JLANI JEWELS Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

14 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Home Gifts

Oprah's Favorite Things List Celebrates 25 Years With 110 Gifts

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Coach Black Friday Deals: Save 70% on Bags and Gifts at Coach Outlet

The Ultimate Harry Potter Gift Guide -- Shop Gifts for Potterphiles

The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday

Anthropologie's Holiday Sale Has Entertaining Essentials Up to 30% Off

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The Best Gifts for Everyone On Your List