Shopping

Amazon Father's Day Sale: Best Deals on Streaming Devices and Fire TVs

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
streaming device deals
Amazon

The 2022 Academy Awards are almost here and it's brought with it some incredible streaming device deals. If you’ve been looking forward to the Oscars, make sure you can catch up on all the nominees from the comfort of your home. Upgrade your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices deals from Amazon and Roku this week. 

Even Amazon's most advanced streaming device to date, the Fire TV Cube, is on sale. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs. 

Best Streaming Device Deals: 

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+
Roku Streaming Stick 4K+
Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick 4K+

The Steaming Stick 4K+ is one of Roku's most powerful streaming devices, letting you stream in gorgeous 4K picture quality. Amazon is taking 30% off, bringing it down to a new all-time low of $49.

$68
Roku Ultra
Roku Ultra
Amazon
Roku Ultra

If you want a streaming device to connect to a smart assistant, the Roku Ultra works with Google, Alexa and Siri. 

$100$69
Roku Streambar
Roku Streambar
Amazon
Roku Streambar

This Roku device features four internal speakers and Dolby Audio.

$130$100
Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K

With the ESPN app on the Amazon TV Stick, you can watch all the games from the comfort of your home. 

$50$35
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube

Amazon's hands-free entertainment cube delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience.

$120$70
Fire TV Stick Lite
Fire TV Stick Lite
Amazon
Fire TV Stick Lite

This is Amazon's most affordable Fire Stick option.

$30 $20

 RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the 8 Best Tech Deals at Samsung Father's Day 2022 Sale

Therabody Sale: Save $100 on Theragun Massagers and Get Free Shipping

The 19 Best First Father's Day Gifts for New Dads

Apple AirPods Pro Are 30% Off at Amazon for Father's Day Right Now

Save Up to $500 on Samsung's Top-Rated Frame TV Today

Samsung's First QD-OLED TV Has Arrived: Pre-Order the 2022 Lineup

The Very Best Amazon Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items

Samsung Deals 2022: Save Up to $3,500 on TVs, Galaxy Phones, and More

Save on TVs, Beats Headphones, and More at Best Buy's Sale

Save Up to $300 on the Celeb-Fave Samsung Frame TV