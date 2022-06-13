Amazon Father's Day Sale: Best Deals on Streaming Devices and Fire TVs
The 2022 Academy Awards are almost here and it's brought with it some incredible streaming device deals. If you’ve been looking forward to the Oscars, make sure you can catch up on all the nominees from the comfort of your home. Upgrade your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices deals from Amazon and Roku this week.
Even Amazon's most advanced streaming device to date, the Fire TV Cube, is on sale. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs.
Best Streaming Device Deals:
The Steaming Stick 4K+ is one of Roku's most powerful streaming devices, letting you stream in gorgeous 4K picture quality. Amazon is taking 30% off, bringing it down to a new all-time low of $49.
If you want a streaming device to connect to a smart assistant, the Roku Ultra works with Google, Alexa and Siri.
This Roku device features four internal speakers and Dolby Audio.
With the ESPN app on the Amazon TV Stick, you can watch all the games from the comfort of your home.
Amazon's hands-free entertainment cube delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience.
This is Amazon's most affordable Fire Stick option.
