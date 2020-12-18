Shopping

Amazon Gifts That Will Arrive By Christmas

By ETonline Staff
Scrambling to grab last-minute gifts for the holidays? Make your way to Amazon as the online retailer is still stocked with great gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas Day. 

Their gift guide section makes it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts at every price point such as gifts under $10gifts under $30gifts under $50, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including electronics, fashion accessories, games, books, gadgets, home decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Since the list is extensive, ET Style has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best -- and ones that will arrive on time. Some highlights of our selects include the best-selling Revlon Hot Air Brush, Sunday Riley skincare set, stylish Ray-Ban sunglasses and the multi-tasking Cosori Air Fryer. 

Shop our Amazon gift picks below. 

Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Fujifilm
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Amazon
Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Fujifilm
Fujifilm Instax Mini is always a good gift idea. The instant camera has a selfie mirror for easy photo-taking. 
REGULARLY $69
Sport Earbuds
Bose
Bose Sport Earbuds
Amazon
Sport Earbuds
Bose
Great for runs and workouts, the sweat-resistant Bose Sport Earbuds stay in place in the ear while delivering excellent sound. 
REGULARLY $179
IQ Robot Vacuum RV1001AE
Shark
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum RV1001AE.jpg
Amazon
IQ Robot Vacuum RV1001AE
Shark
Never lift a heavy vacuum cleaner again with the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum that self-cleans each room row by row at the push of a button. Schedule cleanings with the Shark Clean app or Amazon Alexa.
REGULARLY $549.99
Mini
Blink
Blink Mini
Amazon
Mini
Blink
This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. 
REGULARLY $34.99
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple
Apple Watch Series 3
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple
This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is currently 15% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $199
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot
This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. This Instant Pot Duo is on sale for 21% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $99.95
Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
Angashion
Angashion Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
Amazon
Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan
Angashion
This long sleeve leopard cardigan has pockets and is the long sweater you need to complete a trendy and casual look. This long sleeve cardigan is 14% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $38.99
One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection.
REGULARLY $59.99
Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Cosori
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Amazon
Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Cosori
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.
REGULARLY $119.99
Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Amazon
Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. 
Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Amazon
Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 
Power Couple Kit
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit
Amazon
Power Couple Kit
Sunday Riley
This Sunday Riley contains the popular Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Sleeping Night Oil, two anti-aging skincare essentials that work to reveal a smoother-looking, glowing complexion.
REGULARLY $82
Home Office Lap Desk
LapGear
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
Amazon
Home Office Lap Desk
LapGear
This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. 

