Amazon Gifts That Will Arrive By Christmas

Scrambling to grab last-minute gifts for the holidays? Make your way to Amazon as the online retailer is still stocked with great gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas Day.

Their gift guide section makes it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts at every price point such as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $50, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including electronics, fashion accessories, games, books, gadgets, home decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Since the list is extensive, ET Style has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best -- and ones that will arrive on time. Some highlights of our selects include the best-selling Revlon Hot Air Brush, Sunday Riley skincare set, stylish Ray-Ban sunglasses and the multi-tasking Cosori Air Fryer.

Shop our Amazon gift picks below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Fujifilm Amazon Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Fujifilm Fujifilm Instax Mini is always a good gift idea. The instant camera has a selfie mirror for easy photo-taking. REGULARLY $69 $64.95 at Amazon

Sport Earbuds Bose Amazon Sport Earbuds Bose Great for runs and workouts, the sweat-resistant Bose Sport Earbuds stay in place in the ear while delivering excellent sound. REGULARLY $179 $159 at Amazon

IQ Robot Vacuum RV1001AE Shark Amazon IQ Robot Vacuum RV1001AE Shark Never lift a heavy vacuum cleaner again with the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum that self-cleans each room row by row at the push of a button. Schedule cleanings with the Shark Clean app or Amazon Alexa. REGULARLY $549.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Mini Blink Amazon Mini Blink This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. REGULARLY $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 Apple This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is currently 15% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $199 $169 at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. This Instant Pot Duo is on sale for 21% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $99.95 $79 at Amazon

Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan Angashion Amazon Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan Angashion This long sleeve leopard cardigan has pockets and is the long sweater you need to complete a trendy and casual look. This long sleeve cardigan is 14% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $38.99 $33.59 at Amazon

One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection. REGULARLY $59.99 $40 at Amazon

Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Cosori Amazon Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Cosori If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone. REGULARLY $119.99 $91.18 at Amazon

Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses Ray-Ban Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. $154 at Amazon

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Amazon Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. $25.99 at Amazon

Power Couple Kit Sunday Riley Amazon Power Couple Kit Sunday Riley This Sunday Riley contains the popular Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Sleeping Night Oil, two anti-aging skincare essentials that work to reveal a smoother-looking, glowing complexion. REGULARLY $82 $72 at Amazon

Home Office Lap Desk LapGear Amazon Home Office Lap Desk LapGear This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. $34.99 at Amazon

