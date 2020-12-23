Amazon Holiday Deals: 25 Best Deals Under $50

Amazon holiday deals are still here and is chock-full of markdowns and discounts. Among the site's amazing deals and special offers, there is a sweet spot of a price point for gifts: $50 and under.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Ahead of Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon holiday deals are still offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, underwear, bras, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds and tons more.

Additionally, the Amazon holiday deals are still a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

The Amazon holiday deals are still delivering great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop all Amazon's holiday deals under $50 still available and see ET Style's picks below.

Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. REGULARLY $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) Amazon Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen), now under 30 bucks. REGULARLY $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL Amazon CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover. REGULARLY $69.95 $44.90 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO. REGULARLY $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Cloud Eau de Parfum Ariana Grande Amazon Cloud Eau de Parfum Ariana Grande Fragrance is frequently on many Christmas lists. Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is a favored choice. The dreamy scent featuring notes of lavender, coconut and cashmere comes in an adorable cloud bottle that'll look so cute on any vanity table. REGULARLY $64 $41.89 at Amazon

Smith Backpack Nixon Amazon Smith Backpack Nixon The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets. $45 at Amazon

Smart Plug, Works with Alexa Amazon Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa Amazon The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans and appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you’re away. $24.99 at Amazon

16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle Corkcicle Amazon 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle Corkcicle This Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle is the newest version from the beloved Corkcicle line. This is a perfect stocking stuffer, secret santa or holiday gift. $34.95 at Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. REGULARLY $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is stylish and perfect for any occasion! REGULARLY $70 $31.50 at Amazon

True Wireless Earbuds SoundPEATS Amazon True Wireless Earbuds SoundPEATS These affordable ear buds have almost 15,000 5-star reviews. $29.99 at Amazon

Large Jar Candle, Christmas Cookie Yankee Candle Amazon Large Jar Candle, Christmas Cookie Yankee Candle Nothing gets people in the mood for the holidays than a delicious scented candle. Makes for a great stocking stuffer, too! REGULARLY $29.49 $16.35 at Amazon

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Amazon Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. $25.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Sling Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Sling Vera Bradley This Vera Bradey Sling Bag is a lightweight yet durable bag perfect for your travels. This Vera Bradley Sling Bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. REGULARLY $45 $40.43 at Amazon

Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones JLab Amazon Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones JLab These JLab Audio Studio Headphones are on ear wireless headphones are ultra plush against your ears and have 30+ hours of playtime...and you can't beat the price. $29.83 at Amazon

Home Office Lap Desk LapGear Amazon Home Office Lap Desk LapGear This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. $34.99 at Amazon

Off Topic Adult Party Game Off Topic Amazon Off Topic Adult Party Game Off Topic To play this 18+ board game, a card is drawn to set the topics and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night. $29.99 at Amazon

Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler Best Friends by Sheri Amazon Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler Best Friends by Sheri Whether it's a holiday gift for your pup or a friend's, this cozy faux shag bed is the ultimate place to curl up for a nap. It comes in several colors and sizes -- unfortunately, not one big enough for humans. $34.95 at Amazon

Homesick Scented Candle Homesick Amazon Homesick Scented Candle Homesick Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots. From $34 at Amazon

