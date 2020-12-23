Shopping

Amazon Holiday Deals: 25 Best Deals Under $50

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
amazon black friday gifts under 50
Amazon

Amazon holiday deals are still here and is chock-full of markdowns and discounts. Among the site's amazing deals and special offers, there is a sweet spot of a price point for gifts: $50 and under. 

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Ahead of Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon holiday deals are still offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, underwear, brasfitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds and tons more.

Additionally, the Amazon holiday deals are still a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, LacosteVineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

The Amazon holiday deals are still delivering great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop all Amazon's holiday deals under $50 still available and see ET Style's picks below.

Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5
Amazon
This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. 
REGULARLY $89.99
Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)
Amazon
Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen), now under 30 bucks.
REGULARLY $49.99
CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL
JBL CLIP 3 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
REGULARLY $69.95
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
REGULARLY $39.99
Cloud Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum
Amazon
Cloud Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande
Fragrance is frequently on many Christmas lists. Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is a favored choice. The dreamy scent featuring notes of lavender, coconut and cashmere comes in an adorable cloud bottle that'll look so cute on any vanity table. 
REGULARLY $64
Smith Backpack
Nixon
Nixon Smith Backpack
Amazon
Smith Backpack
Nixon
The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets.
Smart Plug, Works with Alexa
Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon
Smart Plug, Works with Alexa
Amazon
The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans and appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you’re away.
16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle
Corkcicle
Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle
Amazon
16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle
Corkcicle
This Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle is the newest version from the beloved Corkcicle line. This is a perfect stocking stuffer, secret santa or holiday gift.
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
REGULARLY $59.99
Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is stylish and perfect for any occasion!
REGULARLY $70
True Wireless Earbuds
SoundPEATS
soundpeats True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
True Wireless Earbuds
SoundPEATS
These affordable ear buds have almost 15,000 5-star reviews. 
Large Jar Candle, Christmas Cookie
Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle, Christmas Cookie
Amazon
Large Jar Candle, Christmas Cookie
Yankee Candle
Nothing gets people in the mood for the holidays than a delicious scented candle. Makes for a great stocking stuffer, too! 
REGULARLY $29.49
Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Amazon
Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 
Signature Cotton Sling
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Mini Sling Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Sling
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradey Sling Bag is a lightweight yet durable bag perfect for your travels. This Vera Bradley Sling Bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. 
REGULARLY $45
Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
JLab
JLab Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
JLab
These JLab Audio Studio Headphones are on ear wireless headphones are ultra plush against your ears and have 30+ hours of playtime...and you can't beat the price.
Home Office Lap Desk
LapGear
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
Amazon
Home Office Lap Desk
LapGear
This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. 
Off Topic Adult Party Game
Off Topic
Off Topic Adult Party Game
Amazon
Off Topic Adult Party Game
Off Topic
To play this 18+ board game, a card is drawn to set the topics and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night.
Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Best Friends by Sheri
Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Amazon
Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Best Friends by Sheri
Whether it's a holiday gift for your pup or a friend's, this cozy faux shag bed is the ultimate place to curl up for a nap. It comes in several colors and sizes -- unfortunately, not one big enough for humans.
Homesick Scented Candle
Homesick
Homesick Scented Candle
Amazon
Homesick Scented Candle
Homesick
Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots.

