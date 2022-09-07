Amazon's Labor Day mattress sale is still available to shop right now. The price of a new mattress might keep you from updating your bedroom, but Amazon is offering plenty of deals on top brands like Casper, Nectar, and Serta. Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, we'll update this list with the best mattresses on sale.

It's a great time to shop for a new mattress for a better night's sleep. Our mattresses should support our sleeping needs since we spend about a third of our lives asleep or trying to sleep. While stress and environmental factors like noise can disrupt sleep, a dreamy mattress can help. We haven't seem mattress deals this great since Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day hands down. Take advantage of these early Labor Day discounts while they last.

Ahead, here are the best mattress deals still available on Amazon below.

Labor Day 2022 Mattress Deals

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Customers are going wild for this Certipur US certified 12" green tea-infused memory foam mattress with soft jacquard cover. With its combination of ActivCharcoal and green tea infused into three inches of body-conforming memory foam, two inches of soft, airflow-enhancing foam and seven inches of high-density support foam, you'll have the most relaxing sleep possible every night. $369 $309 Buy Now

Tuft & Needle Queen 2020 Mint Mattress Amazon Tuft & Needle Queen 2020 Mint Mattress The Tuft & Needle 2020 Mint Mattress is crafted with extra antimicrobial protection to make sure you won't have any lingering odors, mildew or moisture trapped in your cooling gel memory foam mattress. In fact, the HeiQ HyProTecht doesn't just keep bacteria at bay. It also breaks down bacteria, viruses, germs and other unwanted microorganisms. $1,195 $956 Buy Now

