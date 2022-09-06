From tech to beauty products, there are a ton of incredible Labor Day deals still available on Amazon. If you're on a mission to find the perfect device to relieve muscle soreness or just want to relax your body, you won't want to scroll past Amazon's latest deal on this deep tissue massage gun. This top-rated massage gun is a super affordable way to treat yourself to some much-needed relaxation after work or after a long day in school.

Equipped with 7 different speeds and 12 massage heads, the Dacorm Massage Gum seamlessly relaxes tense muscles. With a 4.8-star rating and over 10,000 reviews, this Amazon best-seller isn't overhyped by any means — because the reviews speak for themselves.

One Amazon reviewer says, "This massage gun works really nice, there is a lot of accessories for different parts of the body; I noticed the pain had been reduced significantly after a few days of using the massage gun."

Ahead, shop ET's favorite massage gun and devices at unbeatable prices. And, be sure to check out Theragun's sale to save on more highly-rated massage guns.

Best Massage Gun & Devices Deals

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun Toloco's upgraded muscle massage gun boasts a number of different, targeted benefits — including the ability to promote blood circulation and relieve lactic acid. $120 $70 Buy Now

Theragun Prime Deep Tissue Massage Gun Amazon Theragun Prime Deep Tissue Massage Gun One of the best parts about the Theragun body massager is the fact that the tool connects to the Therabody app via Bluetooth — so users can craft a more personalized wellness routine, all through their own phone. $299 $249 Buy Now

Vybe Premium Muscle Massage Gun Amazon Vybe Premium Muscle Massage Gun Perfect for athletes at every level, this percussive deep tissue massage gun has 5 adjustable levels of vibration up to 3200 rpm designed to break apart knots, help relieve pain, improve performance, and enhance recovery. It also runs for up to four hours on a single charge. $235 $225 Buy Now

Renpho Active Massage Gun Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's 60% off! $250 $70 WITH COUPON Buy Now

OLsky Deep Tissue Massage Gun Amazon OLsky Deep Tissue Massage Gun With the massage gun, you can effectively relieve muscle soreness, stiff backs, and relax your entire body. The massage gun comes with 12 attachments to target different muscle groups and give you a complete body massage. On top of that, it costs under $50. $50 $45 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Labor Day Tech Deals Still Available at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More

Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: The Tech Deals You Can Still Get

The Best Labor Day Apple Watch Deals Available Now: Save $100 On the Apple Watch Series 7

The 50 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals You Can Still Shop Right Now

Best Theragun Deals: Save on Massage Devices at Therabody, Amazon and Best Buy

Save Up to $400 on E-Bikes at Rad Power Bikes' Biggest Sale

SoulCycle’s At-Home Fitness Bike Is $600 Off Right Now

Save $120 on Dyson's Purifying Fan to Keep Yourself Cool This Labor Day

Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Has Over 25,000 Five-Star Ratings and It's on Sale Now

The 17 Best Cold Brew and Iced Coffee Makers For Year-Round Caffeine Cravings

22 Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep

10 Viral TikTok Hacks to Help You Beat the Summer Heat

Get 60% off Running Shoes and Gear at Nike's Back to Fall Sale