Amazon October Prime Day 2022 Mattress Sale: The Best Deals You Can Shop on Nectar, Casper and More
The Prime Early Access Sale has released tons of mattress deals available to shop right now. The price of a new mattress might keep you from updating your bedroom, but Amazon is offering plenty of deals on top brands like Casper, Nectar, and Serta. Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, we'll update this list with the best mattresses on sale.
It's a great time to shop for a new mattress for a better night's sleep. Our mattresses should support our sleeping needs since we spend about a third of our lives asleep or trying to sleep. While stress and environmental factors like noise can disrupt sleep, a dreamy mattress can help. We haven't seen mattress deals this great since the first Amazon Prime Day of 2022. Take advantage of these discounts while they last.
Ahead, are the best mattress deals available on Amazon below.
Mattress Deals
You can get your dream king mattress here and it's below $500. This mattress has a soft knitted fabric top and premium high-density foam to give you maximum support and a good nights sleep.
High quality memory foam conforms to your body while the open-cell structure aids in circulation to give you your most comfortable sleep.
Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy.
It contours to your body for cushioning comfort and allows air to flow to keep you cool and comfortable at night. This mattress also comes with a 10-year warranty.
Year after year, this mattress offers superior support and alignment due to its TEMPUR material that never loses its shape.
Keep your body cool and supported while laying on this Casper Sleep Element Mattress.
This mattress has a bamboo cover and in case you've heard, bamboo makes your bedding softer and comfortable. This mattress also has a high density memory foam, wave foam, white cotton pad and pocket spring.
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.
This innerspring mattress has sturdy and supportive wrapped coils. The cushion quilted pockets on top of the mattress contour to your body for extra comfort.
With a great price, this mattress has a thick layer of memory foam to help eliminate all pressure points from your body to increase comfort.
Customers are going wild for this Certipur US certified 12" green tea-infused memory foam mattress with soft jacquard cover. With its combination of ActivCharcoal and green tea infused into three inches of body-conforming memory foam, two inches of soft, airflow-enhancing foam and seven inches of high-density support foam, you'll have the most relaxing sleep possible every night.
The bamboo charcoal in this mattress eliminates odors and draws moisture away from the skin. Aloe vera-infused foam also promotes freshness by creating a calming sleep environment.
For more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale, Wayfair’s 5 Day of Deals, and Walmart’s Rollback Sale.
