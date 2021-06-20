Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Early Deals on Travel Gear

By Amy Sheridan
Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

Amazon's Prime Day starts tomorrow, but right now, we're seeing deep discounts from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals on travel gear to make the most of summer this year. You can find a Prime Day deal on just about anything you need to hit the road no matter what your travel style is. 

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deal from Amazon's huge Prime Day sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's selection of the best travel gear discounts available with  Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
Amazon
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
These hiking boots are sure to keep up with the outdoor activities. This pair made of leather, suede and mesh is breathable and waterproof, while providing long-lasting comfort and support. 
$75 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Silk Eye Sleep Mask
Silk Eye Sleep Mask
Amazon
Silk Eye Sleep Mask
A sleep mask is a must-have for traveling to make sure you get a good night's sleep. This one is an Amazon best seller. 
$7 AT AMAZON
Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag Cosmetic Make up Organizer
Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag Cosmetic Make up Organizer
Amazon
Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag Cosmetic Make up Organizer
If you're looking for a toiletry kit, you can keep your makeup, shampoo and toothpaste organized while  you travel with this hanging toiletry bag. 
$15 AT AMAZON
F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F. DORLA Solar Charger, 20000mAh Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
Amazon
F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphones, tablets and other USB devices. It features a flashlight and compass in case you get caught in the dark. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Cloudz Microbead Travel Neck Pillow - Grey
Cloudz Microbead Travel Neck Pillow - Grey
Amazon
Cloudz Microbead Travel Neck Pillow - Grey
Don't underestimate the comfort power of a travel pillow. This neck pillow is an Amazon's Choice product and gets an average rating of 4.4 out 5 stars from more than 8,000 Amazon shoppers. 
$11 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15)
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Amazon
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Whether you're a novice camper or outdoor activity is part of your lifestyle, this set makes cooking easy when you don't have the creature comforts of home. This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate.
$13 AT AMAZON
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Amazon
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife.
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $52)
Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
Amazon
Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
This is a complete survival kit to keep you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency during your outdoor adventure.
$45 AT AMAZON
Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
Amazon
Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
This Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet is a must-have to be able to split wood in the woods when you are far away from home.
$37 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $63)
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack 50 oz
Amazon
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack
The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone for a run or underneath your backpack if you're out hiking. 
$46 AT AMAZON
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. 
$350 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $600)
Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak
Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak
Amazon
Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak
This Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak comes in a 1-person and 2-person kayak variety. This inflatable kayak is $62 off the retail price, while supplies last.
$180 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $260)
ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
Amazon
ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two.
$70 AT AMAZON
Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Ospray Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Amazon
Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack
This Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack can carry all of your travel essentials whether you're going on road trips or traveling internationally. It's also one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. 
$112 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
Amazon
Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to your camping gear.
$11 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade New York Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Kate Spade New York Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended)  we have seen this season. The $40 price tag is great too!
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $51)
5 Pack-CDC Vaccination Card Protector
5 Pack-CDC Vaccination Card Protector
Amazon
5 Pack-CDC Vaccination Card Protector
You never know when you're going to need proof of your Covid vaccination. If you have it on you when you travel, make sure it's protected with this pack of vaccination card carriers. 
$8 AT AMAZON
SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press
PATENTED Coffee Maker French Press SterlingPro
Amazon
SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press
This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it.
$17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $26)
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
If you haven't found the right sleep mask for traveling yet, with more than 29,000 reviews averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars, this is the one you want. 
$10 AT AMAZON
Zoppen Multi-purpose Rfid Blocking Travel Passport Wallet
Zoppen Multi-purpose Rfid Blocking Travel Passport Wallet
Amazon
Zoppen Multi-purpose Rfid Blocking Travel Passport Wallet
You don't need to read a lot of travel tips to know you should get a secure travel wallet. This one is an Amazon #1 Best Seller. 
$15 AT AMAZON
Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
E-Z UP Sierra II 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
Amazon
Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite.
$100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Henkelion Pet Carrier
Henkelion Pet Carrier
Amazon
Henkelion Pet Carrier
If you want to bring your pet on vacation this year, make sure they're comfortable. This pet carrier is airline-approved and washable. 
$24 AT AMAZON
Coleman LED Lantern
Coleman LED Lantern
Amazon
Coleman LED Lantern
A good lantern is essential camping gear for outdoor enthusiasts. This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours.
$50 AT AMAZON
YETI Tundra 75 Cooler
Yeti Tundra 75 Cooler
Amazon
YETI Tundra 75 Cooler
YETI is known to be the outdoorsman's best friend. Whether you're headed into the woods for the weekend or hitting the road for a few days, the YETI Tundra 75 Cooler will keep your food and drinks fresh, making it essential camping gear. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, no-sweat design to eliminate condensation and bearfoot non-slip feet. This YETI cooler outperforms the average cooler and this one can be yours for $250 off the regular price. 
$450 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $700)
Hanes Women's Jersey Short
Hanes Women's Jersey Short
Amazon
Hanes Women's Jersey Short
Whether you're taking road trips, flying across the country or lounging by the pool, these Hanes Women's Jersey Shorts guaranteed travel comfort. They're also an Amazon best seller. 
$5 AND UP AT AMAZON
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Amazon
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
If you're into minimalist travel and you need a simple travel bag, this Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your trips, even to the park. 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks
Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks, 30pc Set, Canopy Ties, Tarp Clips & Ball Bungees, Plastic Coated Metal Hooks, Cargo Net
Amazon
Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks
This Fortem bungee cord set is a 30-piece kit for all your camping and traveling needs.
$24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Coleman Beach Shade Shelter
coleman_beach_shade_shelter
Amazon
Coleman Beach Shade Shelter
Whether it's a trip to the beach or watching a sporting game, you can stay cool and safe from the sun with this Coleman canopy.
$52 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Amazon
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
If you're into winter camping in addition to summer camping, this Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag is the right gear for you. It will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
$38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Oakley Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. 
$98 (REGULARLY $126)
Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Amazon
Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
If you're ready for a night in the woods, the Coleman 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent is great for a family camping trip or a couple's weekend getaway in nature. The best part: It only take 60 seconds to set up.
$147 AT AMAZON
Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket
Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket
This Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket will keep you warm and dry by using water resistant fabric for this coat.
$120 AT AMAZON
Citizen 'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
Citizen 'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
Amazon
Citizen 'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
A water-resistant quartz stainless steel watch with analog day, date and 12/24-hour time and durable fabric strap. 
$222 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
Amazon
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers. They're not just good for camping -- having them on hand in emergency situations like tornados and hurricanes can be a lifesaver. 
$12 AT AMAZON

