Amazon is always good for a deal, and never more so on Amazon Prime Day, which is happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. But, ahead of the big day, Amazon has been dropping prices and offering huge sales on some of their most popular tech items, like the Blink security system.

Available in five different configurations (all of which are on sale!), the Blink security system is comprised of a smart doorbell, outdoor and indoor security cameras, and a sync module that lets you operate all of the devices right from your phone or tablet. Go with the base model of just the video doorbell or add as many cameras as you like for a home security system like no other.

The security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smart phone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.

Check out all the incredible Amazon Prime Day sales below and get the Blink video doorbell and security cameras while supplies last.

Blink Video Doorbell Amazon Blink Video Doorbell Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. $50 $35 Buy Now

Blink Mini Amazon Blink Mini This mini camera is perfect and won't take up too much space to keep an eye on what your beloved pets are doing while you're out. $35 $30 Buy Now

