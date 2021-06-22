Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Streaming Devices

Amazon's Prime Day is almost over but there are still tons of tech deals you don't want to miss! Trick out your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices from your favorite brands that are on sale right now during Amazon's Prime Day deals.

We picked out the best on-sale streaming devices from Amazon, Roku and Apple. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs. But hurry. The two-day shopping event ends tonight.

Looking for even more Prime Day deals? The Amazon Prime Day Sale is also still offering huge markdowns on everything from smart TV deals and designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, fashion deals, Prime Day TV deals, Apple devices like an ipad, apple watch or laptop deal, kitchen appliances, to items for the home like a robot vacuum cleaner, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furniture, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products and tons more at Prime day deal prices.

Get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from this Prime Day sale event.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping with Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

ET's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Deals on streaming devices:

Fire TV Stick Amazon Fire TV Stick This streaming media stick includes Alexa voice-control, access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, thousands of channels and apps. $25 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Roku Express Roku via Amazon Roku Express Stream free, live and premium TV over the internet right on to your big screen with this device. $20 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

2021 Apple TV Apple Store via Amazon 2021 Apple TV The 2021 Apple TV features 4K high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and an A12 bionic chip that gives a boost to audio, video, and graphics. $170 (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

