Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Streaming Devices
Amazon's Prime Day is almost over but there are still tons of tech deals you don't want to miss! Trick out your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices from your favorite brands that are on sale right now during Amazon's Prime Day deals.
We picked out the best on-sale streaming devices from Amazon, Roku and Apple. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs. But hurry. The two-day shopping event ends tonight.
Looking for even more Prime Day deals? The Amazon Prime Day Sale is also still offering huge markdowns on everything from smart TV deals and designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, fashion deals, Prime Day TV deals, Apple devices like an ipad, apple watch or laptop deal, kitchen appliances, to items for the home like a robot vacuum cleaner, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furniture, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products and tons more at Prime day deal prices.
Get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from this Prime Day sale event.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping with Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
ET's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Deals on streaming devices:
RELATED CONTENT:
265 Best Prime Day Deals: Fire TVs, Apple, Gucci, Echo & More
Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Travel Gear
Amazon Prime Day: The Best Deals on Handbags
Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Dresses
Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Leggings
Target Deal Days 2021: Get the Details on the Prime Day-Competing Sale
Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color
Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Beauty Deals