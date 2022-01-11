Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Travel Gear

By ETonline Staff
Best Travel Gear
Amazon

With the busy holiday travel season behind us, now's a great time to get travel gear at discount prices from Amazon Deals. From tents and coolers to luggage sets and sleep masks, there are discounts for everyone -- campers, adventurers and those who like to travel in style! 

Whether you need to gear up for your next trip or you're just shopping for the best deals on luggage, we're seeing major markdowns on all things to help you get from point A to point B from brands you love like Tumi, Vera Bradley, Samsonite and more. Beyond travel gear, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon Deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your winter and spring essentials. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Shop the entire Amazon Travel Gear Gift Guide.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Travel Gear from Amazon Deals

CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
Amazon
If you have a long flight ahead of you, you might want to add compression socks to your ultimate travel packing list.
$18$14
BBTKCARE Noise Cancelling Headphones for Babies
Amazon
Noise cancelling headphones for infants is essential baby gear for traveling. 
$30$19
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Amazon
If you're in the market for a new travel backpack, this one is an Amazon bestseller. 
$42$30
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
Amazon
This hanging baggage scale easily prevents overweight-baggage charges -- a must-have for traveling!
$17$11
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper
Amazon
Great for traveling, carrying shoes to and from the gym, or for keeping your shoes dust free in the closet, packing a shoe bag is one of those travel tips you find on every travel blog.
$10$7
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
Amazon
Whether you're headed to the airport, a theme park or a road trip, these keychains allow you to attach an AirTag on any valuables you need to keep track of while traveling. 
$15$7
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Amazon
This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, travel wallet or whatever you take on road trips or airplane rides.
$15$13
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Amazon
Make sure your water is filtered no matter where you go with a Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle.
$24
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
With almost 5,000 5-star reviews, this three piece luggage set is worth adding to your cart. 
$700$500
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
Amazon
This packing cube set is a best seller on Amazon. It keeps all your travel essentials organized. 
$30$24
Mancro Garment Bags for Travel
Amazon
Carry on garment bag keeps your clothes, shoes and toiletry kit, organized, whether you're going on business trip or weekend getaway.
$60$50
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.
$130
Cappaw Dog Water Bottle
Amazon
Whether you're going to the park or you're flying across the country, keep your dog hydrated with the Cappaw Portable Dog Water Bottle.
$14$13
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
You have to have rolling luggage when you travel these days. This rolling suitcase from Vera Bradley can hold all your clothes, gadgets and gear on your packing list, fits into the overhead compartment (and it's cute to boot).
$225$210
SportPet Designs Plastic Kennels Rolling Plastic Wire Door Travel Dog Crate
Amazon
If you're welcoming a pup into your home soon, be sure to get all the pet parent essentials you need. Amazon has a ton of options, like this dog crate which is an essential travel accessory if you're a pet owner.
$60
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
Amazon
We still need special bottles for our toiletries when we're traveling. This travel bottle set is an Amazon Choice product.
$20$16
Car Seat Travel Belt
Amazon
If you're traveling with a baby this winter, this Car Seat Travel Belt will make everything easier. It allows you to strap your baby carrier to your luggage so you can free up your hands to manage your toddler.
$20$14
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Amazon
Block out surrounding distractions with these noise canceling headphones from Sony. These industry-leading headphones will take your focus to a new level without skimping on sound quality. 
$348
MLVOC Airplane Travel Kit
Amazon
Long flights for the holidays require special travel accessories. This kit has more than 12,000 5-star reviews and it's no wonder why. It includes ear plugs, travel pillows and eye masks for a comfortable flight.
$24

