Amazon's Best Deals on Travel Gear for Spring

With the busy holiday travel season behind us, now's a great time to get travel gear at discount prices from Amazon Deals ahead of spring break! From luggage sets to sleep masks, there are discounts for everyone campers, adventurers and those who like to travel in style. 

Whether you need to gear up for your next trip or you're just shopping for the best Presidents' Day deals on luggage, we're seeing major markdowns on all things to help you get from point A to point B from brands you love like Tumi, Vera Bradley, Samsonite and more. Beyond travel gear, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon Deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, toyssneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more. 

The Best Deals on Travel Gear from Amazon: 

COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase
COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase
Amazon
COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase
This 3-piece luggage set is a steal at more than $100 off the regular price.
$300$190
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
With almost 5,000 5-star reviews, this rolling suitcase is worth adding to your cart. 
$190$168
Cappaw Dog Water Bottle
Cappaw Dog Water Bottle
Amazon
Cappaw Dog Water Bottle
Whether you're going to the park or you're flying across the country, keep your dog hydrated with the Cappaw Portable Dog Water Bottle.
$14$11
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
Amazon
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
We still need special bottles for our toiletries when we're traveling. This travel bottle set is an Amazon Choice product.
$20$12
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper.png
Amazon
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper
Great for traveling, carrying shoes to and from the gym, or for keeping your shoes dust free in the closet, packing a shoe bag is one of those travel tips you find on every travel blog.
$10
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
If you're in the market for a new travel backpack, this one is an Amazon bestseller. 
$42$30
SportPet Designs Plastic Kennels Rolling Plastic Wire Door Travel Dog Crate
SportPet Designs Plastic Kennels Rolling Plastic Wire Door Travel Dog Crate
Amazon
SportPet Designs Plastic Kennels Rolling Plastic Wire Door Travel Dog Crate
If you're welcoming a pup into your home soon, be sure to get all the pet parent essentials you need. Amazon has a ton of options, like this dog crate which is an essential travel accessory if you're a pet owner.
$60
BBTKCARE Noise Cancelling Headphones for Babies
BBTKCARE Noise Cancelling Headphones for Babies
Amazon
BBTKCARE Noise Cancelling Headphones for Babies
Noise cancelling headphones for infants is essential baby gear for traveling. 
$30$19
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
Amazon
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
Whether you're headed to the airport, a theme park or a road trip, these keychains allow you to attach an AirTag on any valuables you need to keep track of while traveling. 
$15$7
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.
$120$90
Car Seat Travel Belt
Car Seat Travel Belt
Amazon
Car Seat Travel Belt
If you're traveling with a baby this winter, this Car Seat Travel Belt will make everything easier. It allows you to strap your baby carrier to your luggage so you can free up your hands to manage your toddler.
$20$14
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
Amazon
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
If you have a long flight ahead of you, you might want to add compression socks to your ultimate travel packing list.
$18$14
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Amazon
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, travel wallet or whatever you take on road trips or airplane rides.
$15$13
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
You have to have rolling luggage when you travel these days. This rolling suitcase from Vera Bradley can hold all your clothes, gadgets and gear on your packing list, fits into the overhead compartment (and it's cute to boot).
$225$210
MLVOC Airplane Travel Kit
MLVOC Airplane Travel Kit
Amazon
MLVOC Airplane Travel Kit
Long flights for the holidays require special travel accessories. This kit has more than 12,000 5-star reviews and it's no wonder why. It includes ear plugs, travel pillows and eye masks for a comfortable flight.
$24
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
Amazon
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
This packing cube set is a best seller on Amazon. It keeps all your travel essentials organized. 
$30$23
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Amazon
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Make sure your water is filtered no matter where you go with a Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle.
$24
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
This sleep mask is like a portable blackout curtain. Not only does it have 40,000 5-star reviews, it's also more than 50% off right now. 
$20$8
Mancro Garment Bags for Travel
Mancro Garment Bags for Travel
Amazon
Mancro Garment Bags for Travel
A carry on garment bag keeps your clothes, shoes and toiletry kit, organized whether you're going on business trip or weekend getaway.
$60$46
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
Amazon
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
This hanging baggage scale easily prevents overweight-baggage charges -- a must-have for traveling!
$17$12
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
When your dollar goes further, you can go farther! This best-selling luggage set is a steal at more than 70% off the regular price.
$340$123
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Sony Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Amazon
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Block out surrounding distractions with these noise canceling headphones from Sony. These industry-leading headphones will take your focus to a new level without skimping on sound quality. 
$348

