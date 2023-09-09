Tablets are perfect for anyone who needs a portable computer that's a bit smaller and lighter than a standard laptop. As opposed to smartphones, tablets have a bit more processing power, so you can complete tons of tasks on a tablet. The extra screen space is also a blessing when it comes to streaming movies, writing notes, personalizing photos, reading eBooks and more.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to 32% off all of its latest Fire HD 10 Tablets for both adults and kids. You can save up to $60 on affordable tablets that are perfect for everyone in your family.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Get more done with the Fire HD 10 tablet. You can use Microsoft Office, OneNote, and Dropbox, download apps like Zoom, or ask Alexa to make video calls to friends and family. Check email, update shopping lists, and set reminders. $150 $120 32GB Shop Now $190 $130 64GB Shop Now

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is the newest Fire HD model. Made to compete with Apple iPads and Samsung's Galaxy Tab lineup, the Fire HD 10 has a lot of great tablet features at a fraction of the cost. You can stream the newest shows and read your favorite books with access to services like Netflix, Disney Plus and Kindle or complete everyday assignments with Microsoft Office, Zoom and more.

The Fire HD 10 Tablet features a 10.1-inch full HD display, an octa-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life on a single charge. You can even use the Amazon Fire HD 10 hands-free with Alexa and voice command support.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet Get everything in Fire HD 10, plus wireless charging, a brighter display, 4 GB RAM, a long-lasting 12-hour battery, and a soft-touch finish with this Amazon Prime Day deal. $180 $150 Shop Now

Amazon also makes kid-friendly tablets that have a built-in case and are designed for fun and educational content. The easy-to-use Parent Dashboard allows you to filter content based on your child's age, set educational goals and time limits, and grant access to additional content like Netflix and Disney+. With a subscription to Amazon Kids+, you'll get thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps, TV shows and Alexa skills from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, Prime Video and PBS Kids.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet Get a full-feature tablet made for big kids ages 6–12 that includes a full year of age-appropriate Amazon Kids+ content and a slim kid-friendly case. Kids can request apps and eBooks in the digital store, while parents approve purchases and downloads. $200 $140 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: