Amazon's Best Gifts Under $25 You Can Get By Christmas

Just call us Santa’s elves, because we just found a haul of great gifts from Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide for under $25 that will tempt even the most scrupulous shoppers. That’s right: Buying thoughtful gifts for your friends and family doesn’t have to break the bank.

We found a gift for basically everyone on your shopping list. Go ahead and check off your astrology-obsessed friend, your musically-inclined pals, those friends who always lose their keys, the intellectual one, the one who just can’t get enough of Baby Yoda and, of course, your friend who loves self-care (spoiler: it’s more than just a bath bomb). So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option, scouting for stocking stuffers or checking people off your list, we've found great gifts for you to choose from.

Amazon's holiday shopping event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading Amazon's mobile app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription for a free 30-day trial so you can join the shopping fun.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30 and gifts under $100.

Browse through our under-$25 gift picks from Amazon below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Resistance Bands Amazon Resistance Bands With winter coming up, the active people on your list will love having resistance bands for their indoor winter workouts. $15 $13 Buy Now

Tile Mate Tile via Amazon Tile Mate This Bluetooth tracker syncs with your phone and your smart-home devices to help you keep track of your valuables. Locate your phone, keys, wallet, dog — anything, within 200 feet of range. The Tile Mate is also water-resistant and boasts a yearlong battery life. $25 $18 Buy Now

Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers Amazon Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers UGG's trendy Oh Yeah Bling slipper will run you anywhere between $65 and $110, but these inexpensive slippers from the Crazy Lady Store will keep your loved ones' feet cozy at a fraction of that cost. $19 Buy Now

Aromatherapy shower steamers Walmart Aromatherapy shower steamers If the dual shower head isn’t enough to revive your shower routine, try one of these essential oil shower steamers. This pack includes six shower steamers, including orange, peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, lemongrass and lavender. $25 Buy Now

Mario Badescu Mini Mist Collection Mardio Badescu via Amazon Mario Badescu Mini Mist Collection Treat your pals (or yourself) to a sampler pack of Mario Badescu's famous facial mists. Did you know that these refreshing mists can also be used as a hair spritz? This multipack comes with four blends: a rejuvenating mist with rosewater, a refreshing blend with cucumber, a soothing spray with chamomile and an uplifting orange blossom spritz. $20 $13 Buy Now

Amanda Gorman's 'The Hill We Climb' Amazon Amanda Gorman's 'The Hill We Climb' Amanda Gorman instantly became a household name when she read her original poem, "The Hill We Climb," At Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January 2021. The former National Youth Poet Laureate has another book — called "Call Us What We Carry" — dropping in December 2021 that is available for pre-order today. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Gifts Under $30

Shop Last-Minute Holiday Gifts From Kate Spade Surprise

Walmart Holiday Gifts: Last Day for Ground Shipping

Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Keurig, Nespresso, More

25 Great Holiday Gifts for Her

The Hottest Toys at Walmart 2021, as Chosen by Kids

Anthropologie's Holiday Sale Has Gifts and Decor Up to 50% Off

​​​