Amazon's Best Gifts Under $25 You Can Get By Christmas

By Jessica Learish
Just call us Santa’s elves, because we just found a haul of great gifts from Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide for under $25 that will tempt even the most scrupulous shoppers. That’s right: Buying thoughtful gifts for your friends and family doesn’t have to break the bank.

We found a gift for basically everyone on your shopping list. Go ahead and check off your astrology-obsessed friend, your musically-inclined pals, those friends who always lose their keys, the intellectual one, the one who just can’t get enough of Baby Yoda and, of course, your friend who loves self-care (spoiler: it’s more than just a bath bomb). So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option, scouting for stocking stuffers or checking people off your list, we've found great gifts for you to choose from.

Amazon's holiday shopping event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading Amazon's mobile app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription for a free 30-day trial so you can join the shopping fun.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30 and gifts under $100

Browse through our under-$25 gift picks from Amazon below. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Simple Modern Cocktail Martini Shaker
Amazon
A cocktail lover deserves a stylish cocktail shaker. 
$28$22
Sriracha Hot Sauce Mug
Amazon
A tongue and cheek for the person in your life who can't get enough sriracha. 
$20$15
Doc McStuffins Doll
Amazon
This sweet Doc McStuffins Doll comes complete with her famous physician outfit, plus an otoscope and syringe.
$14
EcoTools Makeup Brush Set
Amazon
Give the makeup lover in your life a much-needed makeup brush refresh.
$10
Moon Lamp Balkwan
Amazon
For a little moonlight magic, this Moon Lamp Balkwan is just about perfect. 
$20
Gold Bead Bracelet
Amazon
Bangles always make great gifts. 
$16
TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
Amazon
Score the award-winning, #1 best-selling TeeTurtle Original Reversible Octopus Plushie that took TikTok by storm. With over 48,000 reviews, this plushie is a must-buy!
$15
MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow
Amazon
The jet setter in your life will love this travel neck pillow and accessories. 
$23
Resistance Bands
Amazon
With winter coming up, the active people on your list will love having resistance bands for their indoor winter workouts. 
$15$13
LOL Surprise All-Star BBS Sports Series 2
Amazon
The real surprise here is that there are any LOL Surprise toys left in stock. 
$12$11
Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
Amazon
For people who like to stay hydrated, this motivational water bottle is a life-changer. 
$21
DEATH WISH COFFEE Ground Coffee Dark Roast
Amazon
For the coffee lover, the world's strongest coffee is an experience they don't want to miss. 
$20
Festive Holiday Sock Gift Box (12 pairs)
Festive holiday sock gift box from TeeHee
Teehee via Amazon
Help your friends fulfill their Christmas-morning-Instagram dreams by buying them a box of festive holiday socks. These socks are also perfect party favors at an Ugly Sweater party.
$22$19
Star Wars Grogu Plush Toy
Amazon
This Grogu is irresistible to young Star Wars fans.
$26$14
Tile Mate
Tile Mate attached to keys
Tile via Amazon
This Bluetooth tracker syncs with your phone and your smart-home devices to help you keep track of your valuables. Locate your phone, keys, wallet, dog — anything, within 200 feet of range. The Tile Mate is also water-resistant and boasts a yearlong battery life.
$25$18
Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers
Amazon
UGG's trendy Oh Yeah Bling slipper will run you anywhere between $65 and $110, but these inexpensive slippers from the Crazy Lady Store will keep your loved ones' feet cozy at a fraction of that cost. 
$19
Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set
Amazon
For the cook in your life, this is the last measuring spoon set they'll ever need. 
$25$15
Aromatherapy shower steamers
Walmart
If the dual shower head isn’t enough to revive your shower routine, try one of these essential oil shower steamers. This pack includes six shower steamers, including orange, peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, lemongrass and lavender.
$25
MONOZO Morse Code Bracelets
Amazon
You don't have to be into inspirational quotes to appreciate these Morse code bracelets -- they're among the more fun gifts on the list! 
$18$14
Coddies Fish Flip Flops
Amazon
If it's a funny gift you're looking for, you might want to stop scrolling at fish flip flops. 
$18$15
NEOSAN Womens Thick Ribbed Knit Winter Infinity Circle Loop Scarf
NEOSAN Thick Ribbed Knit Infinity Scarf
Amazon
Scarf season has begun and there's going to be plenty of need for a stylish infinity scarf for anyone on your list. 
$17
Mario Badescu Mini Mist Collection
Mario Badescu Mini Mist collection
Mardio Badescu via Amazon
Treat your pals (or yourself) to a sampler pack of Mario Badescu's famous facial mists. Did you know that these refreshing mists can also be used as a hair spritz? This multipack comes with four blends: a rejuvenating mist with rosewater, a refreshing blend with cucumber, a soothing spray with chamomile and an uplifting orange blossom spritz.
$20$13
Amanda Gorman's 'The Hill We Climb'
Amanda Gorman's "The Hill We Climb"
Amazon
Amanda Gorman instantly became a household name when she read her original poem, "The Hill We Climb," At Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January 2021. The former National Youth Poet Laureate has another book — called "Call Us What We Carry" — dropping in December 2021 that is available for pre-order today.
$10 AT AMAZON

