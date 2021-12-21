Amazon's Best Gifts Under $25 You Can Get By Christmas
Just call us Santa’s elves, because we just found a haul of great gifts from Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide for under $25 that will tempt even the most scrupulous shoppers. That’s right: Buying thoughtful gifts for your friends and family doesn’t have to break the bank.
We found a gift for basically everyone on your shopping list. Go ahead and check off your astrology-obsessed friend, your musically-inclined pals, those friends who always lose their keys, the intellectual one, the one who just can’t get enough of Baby Yoda and, of course, your friend who loves self-care (spoiler: it’s more than just a bath bomb). So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option, scouting for stocking stuffers or checking people off your list, we've found great gifts for you to choose from.
Amazon's holiday shopping event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading Amazon's mobile app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription for a free 30-day trial so you can join the shopping fun.
Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30 and gifts under $100.
Browse through our under-$25 gift picks from Amazon below.
Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.
