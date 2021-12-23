Shopping

Amazon's Best Gifts Under $25 You Can Still Get by Christmas Eve

By Jessica Learish
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Gifts Under 25
Amazon

If you're still shopping for Christmas gifts, you don't have much time left! Lucky for you, you can still get $25 from Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide delivered by Christmas Eve, regardless of shipping delays caused by the supply chain issues. 

We found a gift for basically everyone on your shopping list. Go ahead and check off your astrology-obsessed friend, your musically-inclined pals, those friends who always lose their keys, the intellectual one, the one who just can’t get enough of Baby Yoda and, of course, your friend who loves self-care (spoiler: it’s more than just a bath bomb). So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option, scouting for stocking stuffers or checking people off your list, we've found great gifts for you to choose from.

Amazon's holiday shopping event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading Amazon's mobile app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription for a free 30-day trial so you can join the shopping fun.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30 and gifts under $100

Browse through our under-$25 gift picks from Amazon that will arrive by Christmas below. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Nanpiper Sherpa Blanket Warm Blankets
Nanpiper Sherpa Blanket Warm Blankets
Amazon
Nanpiper Sherpa Blanket Warm Blankets
A cozy blanket that arrives by Christmas covers just about anyone on your list. 
$25
Miaowater 2 PCS Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair Cover
Miaowater 2 PCS Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair Cover
Amazon
Miaowater 2 PCS Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair Cover
These bean bag covers turn toys into furniture to tidy up any room. 
$24
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Eye-lie-ner
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Eye-lie-ner
Amazon
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Eye-lie-ner
Beauty product enthusiasts will love getting the Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Eye-lie-ner in their stocking. 
$20
Professional Box Grater
Professional Box Grater
Amazon
Professional Box Grater
For the cook in your life, a new box grater will be appreciated. 
$14
Cards Against Humanity
Cards Against Humanity
Amazon
Cards Against Humanity
If you haven't tried Cards Against Humanity yet, think of it as a board game/controversial conversation starter. It'll make riding out the pandemic a lot more interesting. 
$25
Storm Glass Weather Predictor
Storm Glass Weather Predictor
Amazon
Storm Glass Weather Predictor
This Storm Glass Weather Predictor is the last-minute yet thoughtful gift for a science enthusiast. 
$20
Leotruny Women's Colorful Cute Cat Crew Socks with Gift Box
Leotruny Women's Colorful Cute Cat Crew Socks with Gift Box
Amazon
Leotruny Women's Colorful Cute Cat Crew Socks with Gift Box
Need a last-minute gift for a cat-lover? These adorable socks are purrrfect. 
$15
4 Pack Scented Candles
4 Pack Scented Candles
Amazon
4 Pack Scented Candles
This pack of four scented candles are practically gift-wrapped for you. 
$22 AND UP
I Paused My Game to Be Here Graphic Novelty T Shirt
I Paused My Game to Be Here Graphic Novelty T Shirt
Amazon
I Paused My Game to Be Here Graphic Novelty T Shirt
The gamer in your life will love this t-shirt. 
$8 AND UP
Sriracha Hot Sauce Mug
Sriracha Hot Sauce Mug
Amazon
Sriracha Hot Sauce Mug
A tongue and cheek for the person in your life who can't get enough sriracha. 
$20$15
Doc McStuffins Doll
Doc McStuffins Doll
Amazon
Doc McStuffins Doll
This sweet Doc McStuffins Doll comes complete with her famous physician outfit, plus an otoscope and syringe.
$14
EcoTools Makeup Brush Set
EcoTools Makeup Brush Set
Amazon
EcoTools Makeup Brush Set
Give the makeup lover in your life a much-needed makeup brush refresh.
$10
TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
Amazon
TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
Score the award-winning, #1 best-selling TeeTurtle Original Reversible Octopus Plushie that took TikTok by storm. With over 48,000 reviews, this plushie is a must-buy!
$15
MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow
MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow
Amazon
MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow
The jet setter in your life will love this travel neck pillow and accessories. 
$23
Resistance Bands
Resistance Bands
Amazon
Resistance Bands
With winter coming up, the active people on your list will love having resistance bands for their indoor winter workouts. 
$15$13
LOL Surprise All-Star BBS Sports Series 2
LOL Surprise All-Star BBS Sports Series 2
Amazon
LOL Surprise All-Star BBS Sports Series 2
The real surprise here is that there are any LOL Surprise toys left in stock. 
$12$11
DEATH WISH COFFEE Ground Coffee Dark Roast
DEATH WISH COFFEE Ground Coffee Dark Roast
Amazon
DEATH WISH COFFEE Ground Coffee Dark Roast
For the coffee lover, the world's strongest coffee is an experience they don't want to miss. 
$20
Tile Mate
Tile Mate attached to keys
Tile via Amazon
Tile Mate
This Bluetooth tracker syncs with your phone and your smart-home devices to help you keep track of your valuables. Locate your phone, keys, wallet, dog — anything, within 200 feet of range. The Tile Mate is also water-resistant and boasts a yearlong battery life.
$25$18
Mario Badescu Mini Mist Collection
Mario Badescu Mini Mist collection
Mardio Badescu via Amazon
Mario Badescu Mini Mist Collection
Treat your pals (or yourself) to a sampler pack of Mario Badescu's famous facial mists. Did you know that these refreshing mists can also be used as a hair spritz? This multipack comes with four blends: a rejuvenating mist with rosewater, a refreshing blend with cucumber, a soothing spray with chamomile and an uplifting orange blossom spritz.
$20$13
Amanda Gorman's 'The Hill We Climb'
Amanda Gorman's "The Hill We Climb"
Amazon
Amanda Gorman's 'The Hill We Climb'
Amanda Gorman instantly became a household name when she read her original poem, "The Hill We Climb," At Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January 2021. The former National Youth Poet Laureate has another book — called "Call Us What We Carry" — dropping in December 2021 that is available for pre-order today.
$10 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $200

The Best White Elephant Gifts for This Holiday Season

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

The Best Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping

Shop Kate Spade's Holiday Deals and Take 40% Off Last-Minute Gifts!

Best Buy's Flash Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save on Tech Gifts

Shop Last-Minute Holiday Gifts From Kate Spade Surprise

​​​