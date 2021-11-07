Shopping

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 -- Crocs, JBL, Echo, Fire HD tablets and More

By ETonline Staff
For those of you on the hunt for holiday gifts that are thoughtful and budget-friendly, Amazon has what you're looking for this holiday season. Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide is out and it has awesome gift ideas under $50. The gift guide arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

Amazon is filled with great gift ideas with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the JBL Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker, Corkcicle Insulated Coffee Mug, Homesick Scented Candle and more! Plus, many of the items are on sale as part of Amazon's Holiday Sale.

The shopping event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30gifts under $50, and gifts under $100. Ensure your gifts arrive on time this holiday season by reviewing important holiday shipping deadlines

Browse through our under-$50 gift picks from Amazon below. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Pullover Sweater
ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Pullover Sweater
Amazon
ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Pullover Sweater
It's cozy sweater season. Whether you're shopping for someone else or for yourself, it's hard to ignore more than 12,000 five-star reviews this sweater has. 
$37
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$50$25
Homesick Scented Candle
Homesick Scented Candle
Amazon
Homesick Scented Candle
Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots.
$34$29
EnterSports 6-in-1 Exercise Roller Wheel Kit with Knee Pad
EnterSports 6-in-1 Exercise Roller Wheel Kit with Knee Pad
Amazon
EnterSports 6-in-1 Exercise Roller Wheel Kit with Knee Pad
Shopping for someone working toward fitness goals? This EnterSports 6-in-1 Exercise Roller Wheel Kit with Knee Pad packs a lot of workouts into just a few pieces of equipment. 
$40$27
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Everyone seems to be getting Crocs this year. Make sure your loved ones aren't missing out. 
$50$26
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Amazon
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Thinking about giving someone special the gift of coziness this year? With more than 14,000 5-star reviews, you can't go wrong with this plush robe.
$24
Capri Blue Volcano Candle
Capri Blue Scented Candle
Amazon
Capri Blue Volcano Candle
Find this Anthropologie-favorite candle at Amazon in a white glass. Its tropical fruit and sugared citrus scent is an escape to warmer days.
$30
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection.
$60$35
Ecowish Sherpa Jacket
Ecowish Sherpa Jacket
Amazon
Ecowish Sherpa Jacket
Someone lucky on your gifting list can cozy up in this faux shearling teddy coat. It's available in a range of colors.
$43$34
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen With Clock
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen With Clock
This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features an LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
$60
Goodthreads Soft Cotton Quarter Zip Sweater
Goodthreads Soft Cotton Quarter Zip Sweater
Amazon
Goodthreads Soft Cotton Quarter Zip Sweater
This affordable, 100% cotton quarter-zip makes a cozy gift this winter. It has ribbing at the collar and comes in 18 colors. 
$35
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
Amazon
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. 
$35
Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set
SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set
Amazon
Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set
Gift this cheese board and knife set to the entertainer in your life.
$56$43
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece Slippers
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Amazon
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece Slippers
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 
$24$22
Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Large Jar
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle, Christmas Cookie
Amazon
Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Large Jar
Nothing gets people in the mood for the holidays than a delicious scented candle. Makes for a great stocking stuffer, too! 
$29$22
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
Amazon
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
The Corkcicle 16-ounce, Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup is the perfect gift for the coffee drinker on the go. 
$49$35
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
$49
Carpool Karaoke The Mic 1.0
Carpool Karaoke The Mic 1.0
Amazon
Carpool Karaoke The Mic 1.0
The Carpool Karaoke Wireless Karaoke Microphone is a party essential!
$50$45
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB)
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB)
The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet features an 8-inch screen, 32GB or 64GB of storage (expandable to 1TB) and up to 12 hours of battery life. You'll be hard pressed to find a comparable tablet that's this good at this price.
$90$45
AMAZON FIRE HD 8 TABLET (AD-SUPPORTED)
$105$60
AMAZON FIRE HD 8 TABLET (WITHOUT ADS)
BUYDEEM DT-640 4-Slice Toaster
4-slice-toaster with extra wide slots
Amazon
BUYDEEM DT-640 4-Slice Toaster
This retro stainless steel toaster goes above and beyond its 7 toast shade settings. It's also a bagel expert with extra wide slots and has 4 Slice Dual Independent Control Panels so you can toast your bread perfectly every single time. 
$80$60
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen
Pick up Amazon's popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot.
$50$35
Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager
Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager
Amazon
Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager
Who wouldn't appreciate the gift of a neck massager? 
$60
Nulaxy Laptop Stand
Nulaxy Laptop Stand
Amazon
Nulaxy Laptop Stand
Make working at home more comfortable with the Nulaxy Laptop Stand. The ergonomic design raises your laptop 6" to keep your computer at eye-level. It's compatible with MacBook Air Pro, Dell XPS, HP, Lenovo and more. 
$30$28
Beautifive Rechargeable Facial Cleansing Brush
Facial Cleansing Brush
Amazon
Beautifive Rechargeable Facial Cleansing Brush
This 4 -in-1 facial cleansing brush set gives you that just-from-the-salon fresh face every morning. The deep-cleansing with exfoliating effect, leaves your skin smooth all day long. 
$19
Off Topic Adult Party Game
Off Topic Adult Party Game
Amazon
Off Topic Adult Party Game
To play this 18+ board game, a card is drawn to set the topics and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night.
$30
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed
Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Amazon
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed
Whether it's a holiday gift for your pup or a friend's, this cozy faux shag bed is the ultimate place to curl up for a nap. It comes in several colors and sizes -- unfortunately, not one big enough for humans.
$35$29
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine
Amazon
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine
Cutting a bagel by hand is tricky. Cutting a bagel with this guillotine tool is simple. Make Bagel Friday happen every day at home with this handy device, available in four colors.
$26$22

