Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 -- Ugg, Corksicle, JBL and More

By ETonline Staff
Holiday shopping is underway, and for those of you in search of holiday gifts that are thoughtful and budget-friendly, Amazon has what you're looking for this holiday season. Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide is out and it has awesome gift ideas under $50. The gift guide arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

There are a lot of great gift ideas among the Amazon gifts, stocking stuffers and items you want to put on your wish list with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. If you're not a good gift giver and you want a unique gift idea for your mom, kid, husband, wife or friend, some highlights from our selections include the JBL Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker, Corkcicle Insulated Coffee Mug, Homesick Scented Candle and more so you can find the perfect gift! Plus, many of the items are on sale as part of Amazon's Holiday Sale.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30gifts under $50, and gifts under $100. Ensure your gifts arrive on time this holiday season by reviewing important holiday shipping deadlines

Browse through our under-$50 gift picks from Amazon below. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Dearfoams Men's Papa Bear Slipper
Dearfoams Men's Papa Bear Slipper
Amazon
Dearfoams Men's Papa Bear Slipper
A Christmas gift for the man in your life who likes to get cozy, these fuzzy sippers will get a lot of use this winter. 
$34$18
Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound - 50mm Drivers
Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound - 50mm Drivers
Amazon
Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound - 50mm Drivers
If you want to be a star in your favorite gamer's life this Christmas, this headset can help. This video game accessory has more than 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.
$60$40
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen
Pick up Amazon's popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot.
$50
Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set
SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set
Amazon
Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set
Gift this cheese board and knife set to the entertainer in your life.
$56$46
The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed
Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Amazon
The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed
Whether it's a holiday gift for your pup or a friend's, this cozy faux shag bed is the ultimate place to curl up for a nap. It comes in several colors and sizes -- unfortunately, not one big enough for humans.
$35$34
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver CZ Stackable Ring Eternity Bands
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver CZ Stackable Ring Eternity Bands
Amazon
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver CZ Stackable Ring Eternity Bands
If you're looking for a thoughtful gift for someone who likes jewelry, these stackable rings are among the best selling items from Amazon.
$14 AND UP
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Everyone seems to be getting Crocs this year. Make sure your loved ones aren't missing out. 
$50$29
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Amazon
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Thinking about giving someone special the gift of coziness this year? With more than 14,000 5-star reviews, you can't go wrong with this plush robe.
$27
Beautifive Rechargeable Facial Cleansing Brush
Facial Cleansing Brush
Amazon
Beautifive Rechargeable Facial Cleansing Brush
This 4 -in-1 facial cleansing brush set gives you that just-from-the-salon fresh face every morning. The deep-cleansing with exfoliating effect, leaves your skin smooth all day long. 
$19
Goodthreads Soft Cotton Quarter Zip Sweater
Goodthreads Soft Cotton Quarter Zip Sweater
Amazon
Goodthreads Soft Cotton Quarter Zip Sweater
This affordable, 100% cotton quarter-zip makes a cozy gift this winter. It has ribbing at the collar and comes in 18 colors. 
$35
Carpool Karaoke The Mic 1.0
Carpool Karaoke The Mic 1.0
Amazon
Carpool Karaoke The Mic 1.0
The Carpool Karaoke Wireless Karaoke Microphone is a party essential!
$50$43
EnterSports 6-in-1 Exercise Roller Wheel Kit with Knee Pad
EnterSports 6-in-1 Exercise Roller Wheel Kit with Knee Pad
Amazon
EnterSports 6-in-1 Exercise Roller Wheel Kit with Knee Pad
Shopping for someone working toward fitness goals? This EnterSports 6-in-1 Exercise Roller Wheel Kit with Knee Pad packs a lot of workouts into just a few pieces of equipment. 
$40$27
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
$49
Bveiugn Smart Scale for Body Weight BMI
Bveiugn Smart Scale for Body Weight BMI
Amazon
Bveiugn Smart Scale for Body Weight BMI
A smart scale is a great motivator if you have fitness goals you're trying to reach. 
$28
Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge for Bedroom
Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge
Amazon
Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge for Bedroom
Whether you're storing snacks, drinks, breast milk or skincare products, this compact, cute and convenient fridge fits snuggly under a desk. 
$50
MAX'IS Creations The Mug With A Hoop 16 oz Basketball Mug
MAX'IS Creations The Mug With A Hoop 16 oz Basketball Mug
Amazon
MAX'IS Creations The Mug With A Hoop 16 oz Basketball Mug
There's someone on your list who loves hot cocoa and would appreciate getting this for Christmas. 
$30
UGG Kids' Fluff Yeah Slide Motlee Slipper
UGG Kids' Fluff Yeah Slide Motlee Slipper
Amazon
UGG Kids' Fluff Yeah Slide Motlee Slipper
Kids love Uggs just as much as celebs! 
$75$30
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece Slippers
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Amazon
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece Slippers
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 
$24$18
AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger
AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger
Amazon
AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger
For the outdoorsy people in your life, the AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger is portable seating you can inflate and use anywhere. 
$39
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
Amazon
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. 
$35
Ecowish Sherpa Jacket
Ecowish Sherpa Jacket
Amazon
Ecowish Sherpa Jacket
Someone lucky on your gifting list can cozy up in this faux shearling teddy coat. It's available in a range of colors.
$43$23
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection.
$60$35
Homesick Scented Candle
Homesick Scented Candle
Amazon
Homesick Scented Candle
Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots.
$34$24
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine
Amazon
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine
Cutting a bagel by hand is tricky. Cutting a bagel with this guillotine tool is simple. Make Bagel Friday happen every day at home with this handy device, available in four colors.
$26$22
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into one of your TV's available HDMI ports to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$50$25
Off Topic Adult Party Game
Off Topic Adult Party Game
Amazon
Off Topic Adult Party Game
To play this 18+ board game, a card is drawn to set the topics and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night.
$30
ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Pullover Sweater
ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Pullover Sweater
Amazon
ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Pullover Sweater
It's cozy sweater season. Whether you're shopping for someone else or for yourself, it's hard to ignore more than 12,000 five-star reviews this sweater has. 
$37
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
Amazon
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
The Corkcicle, a 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is the perfect gift for the coffee drinker on the go. It doesn't keep drinks warm -- it keeps them hot.
$49$35
Nulaxy Laptop Stand
Nulaxy Laptop Stand
Amazon
Nulaxy Laptop Stand
Make working at home more comfortable with the Nulaxy Laptop Stand. The ergonomic design raises your laptop 6" to keep your computer at eye-level. It's compatible with MacBook Air Pro, Dell XPS, HP, Lenovo and more. 
$30$27
Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Large Jar
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle, Christmas Cookie
Amazon
Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Large Jar
Nothing gets people in the mood for the holidays than a delicious scented candle. Makes for a great stocking stuffer, too! 
$31$23
Capri Blue Volcano Candle
Capri Blue Scented Candle
Amazon
Capri Blue Volcano Candle
Find this Anthropologie-favorite candle at Amazon in a white glass. Its tropical fruit and sugared citrus scent is an escape to warmer days.
$30

