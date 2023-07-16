Shop

Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is $100 Off Right Now to Keep Your Home Cool

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Temperatures are rising across the country right now as the heat wave keeps rolling in. With excessive heat warnings and advisories in effect, sometimes a central air conditioning system just doesn't cut it when trying to keep cool. Portable air conditioners are versatile appliances that help you beat the heat nearly anywhere you want in your home.

Just in time for the hottest part of summer, Amazon's best-selling portable air conditioners are now on sale, including Black and Decker's highly-rated models.

Right now, Black and Decker's best-selling air conditioner with more than 28,000 five-star ratings is $100 off at Amazon. Depending on which size you choose, the portable air conditioner is designed to cool down spaces up to 350 square feet. Along with its adjustable fan speed, it can actually function as a fan and humidifier too, plus the Sleep Mode makes it extra quiet while you rest. 

Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

This portable air conditioner is as powerful as it is quiet. At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan quickly cools the air to 65°F.  

$420$320
Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Save now on the 14,000 BTU model that cools down rooms up to 700 square feet to 64 degrees Fahrenheit on its coldest setting.

$570$472

Shoppers love this Black+Decker air conditioner for its easy installation, energy efficiency, and quiet noise levels. Longtime owners even love this portable AC unit in other season, simply using "the built in fan for air flow when working and white noise when sleeping." Several owners also note the savings they see on their electrical bills thanks to not having to run central air through their entire house with this sleek unit. 

Of course, if you really want to stay comfortable and combat the heat, we suggest pairing a portable air conditioner with a smart tower fan in another room.

Whether you're looking for a classic portable unit or a smart cooling system, we've rounded up more of the best deals on portable air conditioners for the summer that are also easy to install. You will want to consider locations of ventilation and drainage in your living space, but if you're looking for some cool air in your home office, bedroom, or kitchen, there's a portable AC unit on sale below that will do the trick.

Best Portable Air Conditioner Deals at Amazon Now

Evapolar EvaChill Personal Evaporative Air Cooler
Evapolar Evachill AC Unit
Amazon
Evapolar EvaChill Personal Evaporative Air Cooler

The Evapolar evaChill is the perfect portable air conditioning unit for anyone who's tight on space or lives in a small apartment. 

$99$84
Honeywell 10,000 BTU / 86 Pint Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
Honeywell 10,000 BTU / 86 Pint Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
Amazon
Honeywell 10,000 BTU / 86 Pint Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier

This unit is extremely good at keeping my home office cool and comfortable," wrote one happy reviewer. "The appearance is excellent, it is super quiet, and the cooling unit effortlessly keeps the room at a static temperature. Incredibly well satisfied with this purchase."

$450$350
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 Evaporative Air Cooler
Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 Evaporative Air Cooler
Amazon
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 Evaporative Air Cooler

As seen on TikTok, the Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 is a summer essential. Hydro Chill technology pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and instantly returns cool, refreshing air. 

$40$30
Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Midea 8,000 Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Midea's portable air conditioner can cool a room up to 175 square feet with a temperature range of 62 degrees Fahrenheit to 90 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to 8,000 BTUs of cooling power. Plus, the AC unit includes an adjustable 24-hour timer. 

$340$270
Frigidaire 5,500 BTU Portable Room Air Conditioner
Frigidaire 5,500 BTU Portable Room Air Conditioner
Amazon
Frigidaire 5,500 BTU Portable Room Air Conditioner

Frigidaire's lightweight portable air conditioner features two different fan speeds and dehumidifying Dry Mode to keep your room cool and comfortable at all times. 

$349$300
ovolta Portable Air Conditioner
ovolta Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
ovolta Portable Air Conditioner

This compact portable air conditioner effectively cools hot dry air instantly with ice water or ice cubes added for up to 8-10 hours. 

$80$70
Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner
Whynter 14000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner

The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet and reduce humidity levels simultaneously.

$600$499

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

