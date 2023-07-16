Temperatures are rising across the country right now as the heat wave keeps rolling in. With excessive heat warnings and advisories in effect, sometimes a central air conditioning system just doesn't cut it when trying to keep cool. Portable air conditioners are versatile appliances that help you beat the heat nearly anywhere you want in your home.

Just in time for the hottest part of summer, Amazon's best-selling portable air conditioners are now on sale, including Black and Decker's highly-rated models.

Right now, Black and Decker's best-selling air conditioner with more than 28,000 five-star ratings is $100 off at Amazon. Depending on which size you choose, the portable air conditioner is designed to cool down spaces up to 350 square feet. Along with its adjustable fan speed, it can actually function as a fan and humidifier too, plus the Sleep Mode makes it extra quiet while you rest.

Shoppers love this Black+Decker air conditioner for its easy installation, energy efficiency, and quiet noise levels. Longtime owners even love this portable AC unit in other season, simply using "the built in fan for air flow when working and white noise when sleeping." Several owners also note the savings they see on their electrical bills thanks to not having to run central air through their entire house with this sleek unit.

Of course, if you really want to stay comfortable and combat the heat, we suggest pairing a portable air conditioner with a smart tower fan in another room.

Whether you're looking for a classic portable unit or a smart cooling system, we've rounded up more of the best deals on portable air conditioners for the summer that are also easy to install. You will want to consider locations of ventilation and drainage in your living space, but if you're looking for some cool air in your home office, bedroom, or kitchen, there's a portable AC unit on sale below that will do the trick.

Best Portable Air Conditioner Deals at Amazon Now

Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet and reduce humidity levels simultaneously. $600 $499 Shop Now

