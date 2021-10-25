Shopping

Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals on Streaming Devices

By ET Online
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
streaming device deals
Amazon

You can tell it's fall by all the cozy cardigans and boots we're seeing, but it also means there's new fall TV to help us sink into our couches until the holidays. As of today, Amazon started unveiling their Black Friday-worthy deals earlier than ever and they are delivering discounts on so many streaming devices. So before the chilly weather sets in, trick out your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices from your favorite brands that are on sale right now. 

We picked out the best on-sale streaming devices from Amazon, Roku and Apple. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs. 

Like any good sale from Amazon, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Pre-Black Friday Deals also deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

ET's Favorite Amazon Pre-Black Friday deals on streaming devices:

Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K
Watch all your favorite fall TV shows with Alexa voice-control, access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, thousands of channels and apps. 
$50$34
Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K ​
Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K
Roku via Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K ​
If you have a 4K-ready TV, you don’t want to use an HD-only streaming box with it. Instead, upgrade to a device such as the Roku Streaming Stick+, which supports HD, 4K and HDR. It also comes with a voice remote with TV controls, another nice upgrade over the Roku Express.
$50$35
Roku Express 4K
Roku Express 4K
Amazon
Roku Express 4K
This Roku device will let you stream in gorgeous 4K picture quality.
$40$39
Roku Express
Roku Express
Roku via Amazon
Roku Express
Stream free, live and premium TV over the internet right on to your big screen with this device. 
$30
2021 Apple TV
2021 Apple TV
Apple Store via Amazon
2021 Apple TV
The 2021 Apple TV features 4K high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and an A12 bionic chip that gives a boost to audio, video, and graphics.
$180$169
Roku Premiere
Roku Premiere
Amazon
Roku Premiere
If you want a better picture quality than the Roku Express, the Roku Premiere is quite the upgrade.  
$40$35
Fire TV Stick Lite
Fire TV Stick Lite
Amazon
Fire TV Stick Lite
This is Amazon's most affordable Fire Stick option.
$30
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube
Watch Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more on this boxy Alexa voice-controlled device. 
$120
Roku Streambar
Roku Streambar
Amazon
Roku Streambar
This Roku device features four internal speakers and Dolby Audio.
$129

 RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

What to Buy From the Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Holiday Gift Guide -- The Best Amazon Beauty Gifts

 