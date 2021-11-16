Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Deals on Streaming Devices

You can tell winter is coming by all the cozy cardigans and boots we're seeing, but it also means there's new TV to help us sink into our couches until the holidays. In case you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, Amazon has started unveiling its Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale earlier than ever and they are delivering discounts on so many streaming devices. So before the chilly weather sets in, trick out your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices from your favorite brands that are on sale right now.

We picked out the best on-sale streaming devices from Amazon, Roku and Apple. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs.

Like any good sale from Amazon, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale also delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get the best deals on Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

ET's Favorite Amazon Amazon's Black Friday Sale on streaming devices:

TiVo Stream 4K Amazon TiVo Stream 4K TiVo is also in the streaming game with its TiVo Stream 4K. It includes Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock plus many more. $40 $29 Buy Now

Roku Ultra Amazon Roku Ultra If you want a streaming device to connect to a smart assistant, the Roku Ultra works with Google, Alexa and Siri. $100 $87 Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K ​ Roku via Amazon Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K ​ If you have a 4K-ready TV, you don’t want to use an HD-only streaming box with it. Instead, upgrade to a device such as the Roku Streaming Stick+, which supports HD, 4K and HDR. It also comes with a voice remote with TV controls, another nice upgrade over the Roku Express. $50 $30 Buy Now

Roku Express Roku via Amazon Roku Express Stream free, live and premium TV over the internet right on to your big screen with this device. $30 $25 Buy Now

Roku Premiere Amazon Roku Premiere If you want a better picture quality than the Roku Express, the Roku Premiere is quite the upgrade. $40 $20 Buy Now

2021 Apple TV Apple Store via Amazon 2021 Apple TV The 2021 Apple TV features 4K high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and an A12 bionic chip that gives a boost to audio, video, and graphics. $180 $170 Buy Now

