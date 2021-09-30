Amazon's Fall Sale: The Best Deals on Streaming Devices

Fall is officially here and while that means there are cozy cardigans and boots to shop for, it also means there's new fall TV to help us sink into our couches until the holidays. As always, Amazon's Fall Sale is delivering deals to help us enjoy fall which includes streaming devices. So before the chilly weather sets in, trick out your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices from your favorite brands that are on sale right now with Amazon's Fall Sale.

We picked out the best on-sale streaming devices from Amazon, Roku and Apple. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs. But hurry. The two-day shopping event ends tonight.

Like any good sale from Amazon, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale also delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

ET's Favorite Amazon's Fall Saleon streaming devices:

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K ​ Roku via Amazon Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K ​ If you have a 4K-ready TV, you don’t want to use an HD-only streaming box with it. Instead, upgrade to a device such as the Roku Streaming Stick+, which supports HD, 4K and HDR. It also comes with a voice remote with TV controls, another nice upgrade over the Roku Express. $39 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Fire TV Stick Amazon Fire TV Stick This streaming media stick includes Alexa voice-control, access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, thousands of channels and apps. $40 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

2021 Apple TV Apple Store via Amazon 2021 Apple TV The 2021 Apple TV features 4K high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and an A12 bionic chip that gives a boost to audio, video, and graphics. $170 (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Roku Express Roku via Amazon Roku Express Stream free, live and premium TV over the internet right on to your big screen with this device. $30 Buy Now

