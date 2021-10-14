Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Travel Gear

The busy holiday travel season is coming up and if you're making plans, now's a great time to get travel gear at discount prices from Amazon's Holiday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and travel gear to you before your travel plans! From tents and coolers to luggage sets and sleep masks, there are discounts for everyone -- campers, adventurers and those who like to travel in style!

Whether you need to gear up for your next trip or you're just shopping for the best deals on luggage, we're seeing major markdowns on all things to help you get from point A to point B from brands you love like Tumi, Vera Bradley, Samsonite and more. Beyond travel gear, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Shop the entire Amazon Travel Gear Gift Guide.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Travel Gear from Amazon's Holiday Sale:

Car Seat Travel Belt Amazon Car Seat Travel Belt If you're traveling with a baby this winter, this Car Seat Travel Belt will make everything easier. It allows you to strap your baby carrier to your luggage so you can free up your hands to manage your toddler. $20 $14 Buy Now

BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain Amazon BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain Whether you're headed to the airport, a theme park or a camping trip this summer, these keychains allow you to attach an AirTag on any valuables you need to keep track of while traveling. $15 $10 Buy Now

TUMI Voyageur Everyday Tote Bag Amazon TUMI Voyageur Everyday Tote Bag With leather shoulder straps, a side-zip entry, a monogrammable leather charm and water resistant pockets, this Hope Women's Tote from Tumi is perfect for protecting your laptop and or other travel item you need to carry on the plane with you. If you're packing for family travel, this also works as a diaper bag if you don't want to carry a backpack. $295 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

The Best White Elephant Gifts

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Chunky Blankets and Weighted Blankets for the Holidays

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Celebs Love Wearing Crocs and the Trend Is Sticking Around

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

10 Great Gifts for $25 or Less

Amazon's Holiday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

Amazon Holiday Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600