Shopping

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Travel Gear

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Travel Gear
Amazon

The busy holiday travel season is coming up and if you're making plans, now's a great time to get travel gear at discount prices from Amazon's Holiday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and travel gear to you before your travel plans! From tents and coolers to luggage sets and sleep masks, there are discounts for everyone -- campers, adventurers and those who like to travel in style! 

Whether you need to gear up for your next trip or you're just shopping for the best deals on luggage, we're seeing major markdowns on all things to help you get from point A to point B from brands you love like Tumi, Vera Bradley, Samsonite and more. Beyond travel gear, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Shop the entire Amazon Travel Gear Gift Guide.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Travel Gear from Amazon's Holiday Sale

Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Amazon
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, travel wallet or whatever you take on road trips or airplane rides.
$13$15
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
With almost 5,000 5-star reviews, this three piece luggage set is worth adding to your cart. 
$700
Cappaw Dog Water Bottle
Cappaw Dog Water Bottle
Amazon
Cappaw Dog Water Bottle
Whether you're going to the park or you're flying across the country, keep your dog hydrated this summer with the Cappaw Portable Dog Water Bottle.
$14$11
Car Seat Travel Belt
Car Seat Travel Belt
Amazon
Car Seat Travel Belt
If you're traveling with a baby this winter, this Car Seat Travel Belt will make everything easier. It allows you to strap your baby carrier to your luggage so you can free up your hands to manage your toddler.
$20$14
Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet
Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet
Amazon
Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet
Keep your valuables safe and hidden while you're traveling with Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet.
$24$13
4Monster 4 Pack Microfiber Towel
4Monster 4 Pack Microfiber Bath Towel
Amazon
4Monster 4 Pack Microfiber Towel
Whether you're camping this summer or your vacation destination is the beach, having a travel towel kit for the family is a must-have. 
$38$33
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
Amazon
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
This hanging baggage scale easily prevents overweight-baggage charges -- a must-have for traveling!
$17$11
Wise Owl Outfitters Ultralight Camping Hammock
Wise Owl Outfitters Ultralight Camping Hammock
Amazon
Wise Owl Outfitters Ultralight Camping Hammock
Make a bed anywhere you go with this hammock.
$33$23
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Amazon
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Make sure your water is filtered no matter where you go with a Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle.
$24
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper.png
Amazon
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper
Great for traveling, carrying shoes to and from the gym, or for keeping your shoes dust free in the closet, packing a shoe bag is one of those travel tips you find on every travel blog.
$10
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
Amazon
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
Whether you're headed to the airport, a theme park or a camping trip this summer, these keychains allow you to attach an AirTag on any valuables you need to keep track of while traveling. 
$15$10
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
This Rolling suitcase that fits into the Carry-on compartment, is perfect for moving around and looking stylish while you do it.
$225$202
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.
$120$89
Briggs & Riley Baseline-Softside CX Expandable Large Checked Upright Luggage
Briggs Riley Baseline-Softside CX Expandable Large Checked Upright Luggage.png
Amazon
Briggs & Riley Baseline-Softside CX Expandable Large Checked Upright Luggage
This wheeled bag expands 2.5 inches for up to 25% more space so you can fit everything on your packing list with room leftover for a jacket or flip flops.
$779$739
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Sony Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Amazon
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Block out surrounding distractions thanks to these noise-cancelling headphones from Sony. These industry-leading headphones will take your focus to a new level without skimping on sound quality. 
$348
TUMI Voyageur Everyday Tote Bag
TUMI Voyageur Everyday Tote Bag
Amazon
TUMI Voyageur Everyday Tote Bag
With leather shoulder straps, a side-zip entry, a monogrammable leather charm and water resistant pockets, this Hope Women's Tote from Tumi is perfect for protecting your laptop and or other travel item you need to carry on the plane with you. If you're packing for family travel, this also works as a diaper bag if you don't want to carry a backpack.
$295
Mancro Garment Bags for Travel
Mancro Garment Bags for Travel
Amazon
Mancro Garment Bags for Travel
Carry on garment bag keeps your clothes, shoes and toiletry kit, organized, whether you're going on business trip or weekend getaway.
$60$50
WACOOL Adults Snorkeling Snorkel Scuba Diving Package
WACOOL Adults Snorkeling Snorkel Scuba Diving Package
Amazon
WACOOL Adults Snorkeling Snorkel Scuba Diving Package
Be prepared for water adventures this summer with your own snorkel gear. 
$47$41
SportPet Designs Plastic Kennels Rolling Plastic Wire Door Travel Dog Crate
SportPet Designs Plastic Kennels Rolling Plastic Wire Door Travel Dog Crate
Amazon
SportPet Designs Plastic Kennels Rolling Plastic Wire Door Travel Dog Crate
If you're welcoming a pup into your home soon, be sure to get all the pet parent essentials you need. Amazon has a ton of options, like this dog crate which is an essential travel accessory if you're a pet owner.
$45$33

 RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

The Best White Elephant Gifts

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Chunky Blankets and Weighted Blankets for the Holidays

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Celebs Love Wearing Crocs and the Trend Is Sticking Around

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

10 Great Gifts for $25 or Less

Amazon's Holiday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

Amazon Holiday Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

 