Tablets are perfect for anyone who needs a portable computer that's a bit smaller and lighter than a standard laptop. As opposed to smartphones, tablets have a bit more processing power, so you can complete tons of tasks on a tablet. The extra screen space is also a blessing when it comes to streaming movies, writing notes, personalizing photos, reading eBooks and more.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to 50% off almost every one of its Fire Tablets for both adults and kids. Starting at just $60, Amazon Fire tablets are some of the most affordable tablets around. These Amazon spring deals rival Prime Day prices, so don't miss out on your chance to save big on a travel-friendly tablet, especially right before spring break.

The all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet features a fast processor, hands-free Alexa, stereo sound, and 13 hours of battery life. Released in 2022, the new design is thinner and lighter than the previous model. Get 40% off the Fire HD 8, which has been marked down to $60 in Amazon's sale.

Whether you need a tablet to make gorgeous illustrations, you want one to pair with a portable projector or your kid needs a tablet for their homework, you can find more of the best deals on Amazon Fire Tablets and Kids Fire Tablets that fit your personal needs and lifestyle below.

Best Amazon Fire Tablet Deals

Fire HD 8 Tablet Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet This 8" HD tablet features a fast, responsive 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and a vibrant 8" HD display. With the enhanced WiFi and 12-hour battery life, you can stream movies, watch videos, and play games. $100 $60 Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 10 Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Amazon's Fire HD 10 is great for students who are constantly on the go. The tablet includes long-lasting 12-hour battery so that you don't have to worry about charging throughout the school day. Plus, the Fire HD 10's Full HD display has been upgraded so that is 10% brighter than previous generations. $150 $90 Shop Now

Best Amazon Kids Fire Tablet Deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids The 10" display tablet is specifically made for kids. A whole year of Amazon Kids+ is included with this tablet, so your children can read a ton of books, listen to audiobooks and play thousands of interactive and educational games. The Amazon Kids+ subscription will cost $4.99 every month, after the first free year. $200 $140 Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Shopping for the kiddos on your gift list? Give them the Kid's Fire Tablet with all the power of your standard tablet but in a durable storage case. It's available in three vibrant colors and comes with a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+ which offers child friendly books, videos, and games. $150 $90 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

