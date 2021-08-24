Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Streaming Devices
Labor Day will be here soon and that means there will be new fall TV to watch. And, as always, Amazon is delivering Labor Day deals which include streaming devices. So before the chilly weather sets in, trick out your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices from your favorite brands that are on sale right now with Amazon's Labor Day deals.
We picked out the best on-sale streaming devices from Amazon, Roku and Apple. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs. But hurry. The two-day shopping event ends tonight.
Like any good Labor Day sale from Amazon, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.
Amazon's Labor Day deals also deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
ET's Favorite Amazon's Labor Day dealson streaming devices:
