Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Streaming Devices

By ET Online
Labor Day will be here soon and that means there will be new fall TV to watch. And, as always, Amazon is delivering Labor Day deals which include streaming devices. So before the chilly weather sets in, trick out your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices from your favorite brands that are on sale right now with Amazon's Labor Day deals

We picked out the best on-sale streaming devices from Amazon, Roku and Apple. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs. But hurry. The two-day shopping event ends tonight. 

Like any good Labor Day sale from Amazon, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Labor Day deals also deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

ET's Favorite Amazon's Labor Day dealson streaming devices:

2021 Apple TV
2021 Apple TV
Apple Store via Amazon
2021 Apple TV
The 2021 Apple TV features 4K high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and an A12 bionic chip that gives a boost to audio, video, and graphics.
$170 (REGULARLY $180)
Roku Streambar
Roku Streambar
Amazon
Roku Streambar
This Roku device features four internal speakers and Dolby Audio.
$114 (REGULARLY $130)
Roku Express 4K
Roku Express 4K
Amazon
Roku Express 4K
This Roku device will let you stream in gorgeous 4K picture quality.
$29 (REGULARLY $40)
Roku Ultra 202
Roku Ultra 202
Amazon
Roku Ultra 202
The Roku Ultra is Roku's fastest and most powerful player thanks to its quad-core processor.
$92 (REGULARLY $100)
Roku Express
Roku Express
Roku via Amazon
Roku Express
Stream free, live and premium TV over the internet right on to your big screen with this device. 
$25 (REGULARLY $30)
Fire TV Stick Lite
Fire TV Stick Lite
Amazon
Fire TV Stick Lite
This is Amazon's most affordable Fire Stick option.
$25 (REGULARLY $30)
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube
Watch Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more on this boxy Alexa voice-controlled device. 
$100 (REGULARLY $120)
Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick
Amazon
Fire TV Stick
This streaming media stick includes Alexa voice-control, access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, thousands of channels and apps. 
$38 (REGULARLY $50)

