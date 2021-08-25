Shopping

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Travel Gear

By ETonline Staff
Best Travel Gear
Labor Day weekend is almost here that means a long weekend and lots of sales! If you're headed out of town for the holiday or you're just shopping for the best deal for a future trip, you can find travel gear on sale for just about any adventure with Amazon's Labor Day deals

Get ready to jet set across the country or make the most of a family trip with useful gear at a huge discount. From tents to coolers to luggage sets and sleep masks, there are discounts for everyone -- campers, adventurers and those who like to travel in style! Whether you're looking to try out new travel gear or give your current suitcase a refresh, right now, we're seeing major markdowns on all things to help you get from point A to point B with Amazon's Labor Day deals

Beyond travel gear, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop the entire Amazon Travel Gear Gift Guide.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Travel Gear from Amazon's Labor Day deals: 

Solo New York Re:Start Rolling Laptop Bag
Solo New York ReStart Rolling Laptop Bag Grey.png
Amazon
Solo New York Re:Start Rolling Laptop Bag
Made from recycled PET bottles, this wheeled laptop bag has a padded compartment for 11-15.6 inch laptops, water resistant fabric and a push button telescoping handle. 
$84 (REGULARLY $118)
Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet
Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet
Amazon
Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet
Keep your valuables safe and hidden while you're traveling with Zero Grid Hidden Bra Wallet.
$13 (REGULARLY $24)
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
Amazon
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
This hanging baggage scale easily prevents overweight-baggage charges -- a must-have for traveling!
$12 (REGULARLY $17)
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
This three piece luggage set is an amazing deal. Plus, with almost 5,000 5-star reviews, it's going to be worth adding to cart. 
$400 (REGULARLY $630)
Kizen LED Camping Lanterns - Solar Powered or USB Rechargeable
Kizen LED Camping Lanterns - Solar Powered or USB Rechargeable
Amazon
Kizen LED Camping Lanterns - Solar Powered or USB Rechargeable
Keep the campsite lit with Kizen LED Camping Lanterns. They're solar powered or USB rechargeable so you never have to worry about getting lost in the dark. 
$17 (REGULARLY $23)
Wise Owl Outfitters Ultralight Camping Hammock
Wise Owl Outfitters Ultralight Camping Hammock
Amazon
Wise Owl Outfitters Ultralight Camping Hammock
Make a bed anywhere you go with this hammock.
$27
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Hardside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
This Rolling suitcase that fits into the Carry-on compartment, is perfect for moving around and looking stylish while you do it.
$240 (REGULARLY $278)
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Amazon
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, or something else.
$13 (REGULARLY $15)
Mancro Garment Bags for Travel
Mancro Garment Bags for Travel
Amazon
Mancro Garment Bags for Travel
Carry on garment bag keeps your items organized, whether on business trip or weekend getaways.
$50 (REGULARLY $60)
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Amazon
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Make sure your water is filtered no matter where you go with a Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle.
$24
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
Amazon
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
Whether you're headed to the airport, a theme park or a camping trip this summer, these keychains allow you to attach an AirTag on any valuables you need to keep track of while traveling. 
$10 (REGULARLY $15)
WACOOL Adults Snorkeling Snorkel Scuba Diving Package
WACOOL Adults Snorkeling Snorkel Scuba Diving Package
Amazon
WACOOL Adults Snorkeling Snorkel Scuba Diving Package
Be prepared for water adventures this summer with your own snorkel gear. 
$41 (REGULARLY $47)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
The fabric you know & love, our quilted cotton is lightweight yet durable.
$101 (REGULARLY $120)
Car Seat Travel Belt
Car Seat Travel Belt
Amazon
Car Seat Travel Belt
If you're traveling with a baby this summer, this Car Seat Travel Belt will make everything easier. 
$14 (REGULARLY $20)
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Sony Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Amazon
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Block out surrounding distractions thanks to these noise-cancelling headphones from Sony. These industry-leading headphones will take your focus to a new level without skimping on sound quality. 
$348
4Monster 4 Pack Microfiber Towel
4Monster 4 Pack Microfiber Bath Towel
Amazon
4Monster 4 Pack Microfiber Towel
Whether you're camping this summer or your vacation destination is the beach, having a travel towel kit for the family is a must-have. 
$30 (REGULARLY $38)
Cappaw Dog Water Bottle
Cappaw Dog Water Bottle
Amazon
Cappaw Dog Water Bottle
Whether you're going to the park or you're flying across the country, keep your dog hydrated this summer with the Cappaw Portable Dog Water Bottle.
$11 (REGULARLY $14)
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper.png
Amazon
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper
Great for traveling, carrying shoes to and from the gym, or for keeping your shoes dust free in the closet!
$10
Briggs & Riley Baseline-Softside CX Expandable Large Checked Upright Luggage
Briggs Riley Baseline-Softside CX Expandable Large Checked Upright Luggage.png
Amazon
Briggs & Riley Baseline-Softside CX Expandable Large Checked Upright Luggage
This wheeled bag expands 2.5 inches for up to 25% more packing space. 
$739 (REGULARLY $779)

