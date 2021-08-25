Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Travel Gear

Labor Day weekend is almost here that means a long weekend and lots of sales! If you're headed out of town for the holiday or you're just shopping for the best deal for a future trip, you can find travel gear on sale for just about any adventure with Amazon's Labor Day deals.

Get ready to jet set across the country or make the most of a family trip with useful gear at a huge discount. From tents to coolers to luggage sets and sleep masks, there are discounts for everyone -- campers, adventurers and those who like to travel in style! Whether you're looking to try out new travel gear or give your current suitcase a refresh, right now, we're seeing major markdowns on all things to help you get from point A to point B with Amazon's Labor Day deals.

Beyond travel gear, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop the entire Amazon Travel Gear Gift Guide.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Travel Gear from Amazon's Labor Day deals:

BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain Amazon BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain Whether you're headed to the airport, a theme park or a camping trip this summer, these keychains allow you to attach an AirTag on any valuables you need to keep track of while traveling. $10 (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

