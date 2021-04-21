Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save 47% Off These Celebrity-Beloved Alo Yoga Leggings
The Alo Yoga leggings that so many celebrities have worn are marked down during Amazon's Mother's Day Sale! With Mother's Day quickly approaching, there's no better time to find the perfect gift for mom. Gift the mom in your life with a pair of Alo Yoga leggings.
Sleek, stylish and functional, the Alo Yoga Moto Legging, detailed with mesh and glossy, leather-like panels, has been repeatedly sported by pretty much every stylish lady in Hollywood over the last few years, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Sandra Bullock, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes and the list goes on.
Just recently Alo Yoga announced the collaboration with Kendall Jenner as the face of celeb-favorite activewear brand.
Perfect for workouts and off-duty outings, the must-have leggings, available in various colors from black to green, are discounted for up to 47% off for Amazon's Mother's Day sale. Don't forget, the massive sale is here until Mother's Day (May 9th), so we suggest you hurry and get your hands on your own pair before they sell out to try the wardrobe essential for yourself.
Shop the Moto Legging ahead, along with other celebrity-approved pieces from Alo Yoga on sale.
Shop Alo Yoga on Amazon:
Moto Legging, Up to 47% off (worn by Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Sandra Bullock)
Sunny Strappy Bra, Up to 40% off (worn by Camila Morrone, Jasmine Tookes, Victoria Justice)
High Waist Airbrush Legging (worn by Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian)
High Waisted Ripped Warrior Legging, Up to 36% off (worn by Julianne Hough)
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
