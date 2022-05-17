Amazon's Outlet Has Furniture Deals Up to 60% Off — Shop Sofas, Patio Sets and More
Just when we thought prices couldn't get lower on Amazon, the online retailer has their own Amazon Outlet — and the furniture deals in this section are ones you don't want to miss.
With deals up to 60% off, the Furniture Outlet is brimming with stylish and affordable homeware, including multi-piece patio sets (perfect for Memorial Day weekend), mattresses, platform beds, sofas, accent chairs, coffee tables and a lot more. To help you find the very best furniture deals from Amazon's Outlet store, we did the digging for you and selected the top deals that'll upgrade your home without breaking the bank.
From modern furniture to classic, rustic-style pieces, shop the best Amazon Furniture Outlet deals below. And, don't forget to get all the details we know so far about Prime Day 2022, which is set to happen in July.
Grab this three-piece wicker patio furniture set for summer that comes with a table and two chairs.
Get this highly-rated hybrid memory foam mattress for over 60% off.
This kitchen island is a versatile design that comes with a spice rack, towel rack and drawer.
For a simple, minimalist look, opt for this metal bed frame.
Save big on this plush sofa.
Upgrade your work-from-home situation with this sleek executive desk.
For a more modern style, opt for this office desk that's currently priced under $64.
This wooden coffee table will look perfect in a modern farmhouse.
Select the coupon to get an extra $6 off this full-length standing mirror.
Add this glamorous faux fur accent chair to your vanity space.
RELATED CONTENT:
Memorial Day Sales 2022: The Best Early Deals You Can Shop Now
The 7 Best Air Purifier Deals to Help You Breathe Easy at Home
Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $42
Amazon Deals on Swimsuits Just in Time For Summer — Starting at $12
The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon
15 Best New Deals for Amazon Prime Members