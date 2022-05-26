Shopping

Amazon's Outlet Has Memorial Day Furniture Deals Up to 60% Off — Shop Sofas, Patio Sets and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon furniture outlet
Amazon

Just when we thought prices couldn't get lower on Amazon, the online retailer has their own Amazon Outlet — and the furniture deals in this section are ones you don't want to miss. 

With deals up to 60% off, the Furniture Outlet is brimming with stylish and affordable homeware, including multi-piece patio sets (perfect for Memorial Day weekend), mattresses, platform beds, sofas, accent chairs, coffee tables and a lot more. To help you find the very best furniture deals from Amazon's Outlet store, we did the digging for you and selected the top deals that'll upgrade your home without breaking the bank. 

Shop the Furniture Outlet

From modern furniture to classic, rustic-style pieces, shop the best Amazon Furniture Outlet deals below. And, don't forget to get all the details we know so far about Prime Day 2022, which is set to happen in July. 

3 Pieces Wicker Patio Furniture Set
3 Pieces Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Amazon
3 Pieces Wicker Patio Furniture Set

Grab this three-piece wicker patio furniture set for summer that comes with a table and two chairs. 

$170$150
Olee Sleep 10 inch Omega Hybrid Gel Infused Memory Foam
Olee Sleep 10 inch Omega Hybrid Gel Infused Memory Foam
Amazon
Olee Sleep 10 inch Omega Hybrid Gel Infused Memory Foam

Get this highly-rated hybrid memory foam mattress for over 60% off. 

$599$234
Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer
Hodedah Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer
Amazon
Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer

This kitchen island is a versatile design that comes with a spice rack, towel rack and drawer. 

$126$74
Metal Platform Bed Frame with Upholstered Headboard
Zinus Korey Metal Platform Bed Frame with Upholstered Headboard
Amazon
Metal Platform Bed Frame with Upholstered Headboard

For a simple, minimalist look, opt for this metal bed frame. 

$300$151
Grayson Sofa, 78.7" W x 31.5" D x 32.7"
Grayson Sofa
Amazon
Grayson Sofa, 78.7" W x 31.5" D x 32.7"

Save 66% off on this best-selling plush sofa, while supplies last. 

$820$275
Massage Recliner Chair
Massage Recliner Chair
Amazon
Massage Recliner Chair

Bring the spa to your home when you use the 3 intensity massage mode after a long day.

$280$143
Eleanor Executive Desk Wood Grain
Eleanor Executive Desk Wood Grain
Amazon
Eleanor Executive Desk Wood Grain

Upgrade your work-from-home situation with this sleek executive desk. 

$195$133
2-Drawer Office Desk
2-Drawer Office Desk
Amazon
2-Drawer Office Desk

For a more modern style, opt for this office desk that's currently priced under $57. 

$185$57
Sauder Manhattan Gate Coffee Table
Sauder Manhattan Gate Coffee Table
Amazon
Sauder Manhattan Gate Coffee Table

This wooden coffee table will look perfect in a modern farmhouse. 

$260$155
Full Length Mirror
Full Length Mirror
Amazon
Full Length Mirror

Everyone needs a full-length standing mirror in their home.

$150$140
Julia Accent Chair
Julia Accent Chair
Amazon
Julia Accent Chair

Add this glamorous faux fur accent chair to your vanity space. 

$280$120

RELATED CONTENT:

The 30 Best Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping This Year: Save on Tech, Furniture, Fashion and More

The Best Deals on Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Your Memorial Day Weekend

Wayfair Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 80% on Furniture, Decor and Bedding

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day and Summer 2022

The 12 Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales of 2022 to Refresh Your Home

The 7 Best Air Purifier Deals to Help You Breathe Easy at Home

Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $42

Amazon Deals on Swimsuits Just in Time For Summer — Starting at $12 

The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

15 Best New Deals for Amazon Prime Members

 