Amazon's Secret Outlet Deals on Swimsuits up to 50% Off — Starting at $8
With Spring underway, we're in the thick of planning sunny getaways — lucky for us, the Amazon Outlet is rolling out big discounts ahead of Prime Day for all our vacation planning, including swimsuits! Like us, you probably have plans to make the most of your time outdoors and there's no doubt you're going to need a chic, new swimsuit for lounging at the pool or the beach at your sunny destination. You can grab a great deal on all sorts of cute and fun bathing suits available at Amazon's Outlet for up to 50% off — some of these amazing deals are priced as low as $8! We picked out our favorites to check out below.
As you start putting together your packing list and preparing for swimsuit season, ET has pulled together the best swimwear from the Amazon Outlet to add to your luggage. From affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish swimsuits from popular swimwear brands, we did the shopping for you.
ET's Picks from the Amazon Outlet Swimsuit Sale:
There's a lot to love about this adorable floral print tankini—it's a #1 Best Seller on Amazon and it comes in 23 other prints and patterns.
Made from a soft and smooth suede fabric, this swimsuit will leave you feeling super attractive anytime you wear it.
If you love strapless swimsuits, this adjustable-back bandeau swimsuit is supportive and comfortable.
This two-piece set has it all! The top gives a nice lift and the bottoms are high-waisted and ruched. On top of that, it comes in a wide range of colors and designs from colorful rainbow to a snake print to this black leopard set.
You get double the fun with this reversible bathing suit from the Cupshe swimwear collection. The vibrant prints include florals, solids and stripes.
This retro bikini flatters and slims in all the right places.
Your spring break destination is calling out for this sassy deep v neck mesh monokini.
A high waist with tummy control, this swimsuit is slimming in all the right places.
When it comes to a one-piece swimsuit, you'll never go wrong with a style featuring a scoop neck, a scoop back, and high cuts.
With the sexy black cutout scallop detail, this is one of cutest and sassiest swimsuits we've found on Amazon—it's also one of Cupshe's best sellers.
If you're starting to warmup to the idea of swim dresses, this swim dress from Baleaf, can ease you into one of the more modest swimsuit styles this season.
The high-waist trend meets timeless string bikini with polka dots for an unstoppable look at the beach with this two piece bathing suit.
Who wouldn't love the romantic ruffle details on this bright one piece bathing suit?
Whether you plan on doing a lot of surfing this summer or you just want some extra protection from the sun at the beach, this long sleeve rash guard has a UPF of 50+.
Whether you're tall with a big bust or short with a small cup size, it's easy to feel confident in this high waisted two-piece swimsuit.
We love the asymmetrical tie on this two-piece swimsuit. To make it a perfect fit, it has a wide back band and high waisted cheeky bottom.
Don't underestimate the slimming power of these high waisted bikini bottoms. The high waist striped bottoms paired with the ruffle top with adjustable straps is the perfect fit for a variety of figures—there is a plus size swimsuit among the options.
If you've been wanting to try the off-the-shoulder one piece swimsuit style, this bathing suit is rated an average of 4 stars out 5 from more than 10,000 reviews. It works well for someone with a larger bust without using underwire cups.
Add these vertical stripes to your swimsuit wardrobe with this bikini set for a few extra compliments.
Animal print is one swimwear trend that'll never go out of style -- especially when it comes in a classic cut like this two-piece swimsuit.
Nothing beats the comfort of a swim dress. This tankini set provides plenty of support where you need it—it has an underwire bra with moulded cups to keep everything in place.
This bikini set has a reversible bottom and strappy lace up top. Get two designs in one with this CUPSHE womens bathing suit.
This understated one-piece swimsuit comes in 38 colors and patterns.
A high-cut back and plunging neckline with a snug fit makes this bathing suit great for curves and the bright color block makes your skin tone pop.
There's no doubt bright orange will be the color of the season, especially in a bathing suit. Among Amazon swimsuits, this high-cut bikini features removable straps, so you can go for a bandeau style for your spring break trip and beyond.
If you're looking for maternity swimwear, this tankini is super flattering and the two-piece set makes it convenient when a one-piece is challenging. It also happens to be one of the more affordable swimsuits.
As far as high neck swimsuits go, this is one of our favorites (and it's an Amazon best seller). Women's tankini swimsuits are at the top of out list for great summer beachwear—they flatter just about any figure.
If you're looking for a monokini, the plunging neckline on this bathing suit is one style that never gets old at the beach. Amazon shoppers give it an average 4 out of 5 star rating.
If you're looking for tummy control swimwear, the ruching on this bathing suit does slimming magic — just check out some of the 20,000 5-star reviews.
With a fit that flatters, the ruching on this one makes it perfect tummy control swimwear. Amazon customers praise it as the perfect fit for women with curves.
The tie dye trend is spilling over into the swimwear front. If that's not your style, the bandeau comes in 34 colors and patterns.
If you haven't tried a tankini swimsuit, they're some of the best swimsuits out there because they give you the coverage of a one piece swimsuit with the convenience of a two-piece. If you have water sports planned, you can switch out the bottoms for board shorts.
