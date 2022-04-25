With Spring underway, we're in the thick of planning sunny getaways — lucky for us, the Amazon Outlet is rolling out big discounts ahead of Prime Day for all our vacation planning, including swimsuits! Like us, you probably have plans to make the most of your time outdoors and there's no doubt you're going to need a chic, new swimsuit for lounging at the pool or the beach at your sunny destination. You can grab a great deal on all sorts of cute and fun bathing suits available at Amazon's Outlet for up to 50% off — some of these amazing deals are priced as low as $8! We picked out our favorites to check out below.

Shop The Amazon Outlet