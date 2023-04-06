Amazon’s Secret Spring Beauty Sale Is Overflowing With Fan-Favorites from NuFace, Revlon and More
Now that April is here, we can say that spring is finally in full swing. If you haven't already started to switch up your beauty routine for the new season, now is the time. We're swapping out our thick winter moisturizers for lighter formulas, wearing plenty of sunscreen and nourishing our locks for thicker, stronger hair. Just in time for spring and summer, Amazon is quietly offering major deals on your favorite makeup, skincare, and hair care products.
While Amazon Prime Day is still (sadly) quite a few months away, there are plenty of opportunities to save on spring beauty must-haves. Now through Saturday, April 8, Amazon's Spring Beauty Sale is offering massive deals on customer-favorite brands like Stila, NuFace, Revlon, PMD Beauty and more.
So many premium and affordable beauty products are discounted during this Amazon sale, from Burt's Bees' new anti-aging retinol alternative moisturizer to Kendall Jenner's favorite Mario Badescu facial spray. Plus, you can save on Colgate's teeth whitening systems to get a brighter smile in time for summer.
Hundreds of beauty products are marked down during the event, but we're here to help you find the best deals before the sale ends. Below, we've rounded up our favorite beauty deals to take advantage of during the Amazon beauty sale.
Best Deals on Skincare Tools at Amazon
A petite version of the popular facial microcurrent toning device targeting different depths of skin which instantly tightens on the go.
Available in 11 colors, this PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device features gentle silicone bristles and four customizable modes to not only ensure a deep cleanse, but also lift, firm and tone problem areas.
Treat your face in just two minutes. Foreo UFO 2 has a heating feature to open up your pores, cooling to shrink them and T-Sonic pulsations to drive the mask essence below the skin's surface.
The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Machine works with crystal discs that exfoliate the skin while also using a suctioning vacuum to pull up dirt and dead skin. Clearing these dead cells can help uncover glowing skin below.
Best Amazon Skincare Deals
This Kendall Jenner-approved cooling mist relies on aloe and cucumber ingredients to help nourish the skin and leave it looking radiant.
This advanced retinol serum claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines, even your skin tone and create a smoother texture.
"I have EXTREMELY sensitive, acne-prone skin and have never once had an issue with this moisturizer (I have been using it for at least 6 months)," praised one five-star reviewer. "I actually swear by a number of COSRX products but this one is my favorite! I use it morning and night daily, and it is also a great base for under makeup."
This deeply hydrating cream claims to reverse signs of aging with bakuchiol, a powerful retinol alternative, while keeping skin soft and supple.
Powered by the mineral-rich Dead Sea, this cleanser removes makeup and impurities while leaving skin feeling refreshed.
Best Amazon Haircare Deals
Restore dry, damaged hair with a hydrating duo of prickly pear cactus extract-infused shampoo and conditioner.
If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.
Banish brassiness with Kristin Ess' cruelty and paraben-free toning shampoo and conditioner.
Get your best at-home blowout yet by applying this styling lotion from root to tip for some extra hold.
Wella's salon-quality shampoo will leave your hair soft, shiny and smelling incredible. Pair it with the matching conditioner to round out your routine.
Best Teeth Whitening Deals
Fast and effective, the Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control the amount of gel.
Brush your way to whiter teeth with Colgate's hydrogen peroxide toothpaste.
This tooth-whitening kit from Colgate claims to remove up to 10 years of stains in just three days, thanks to purple wavelight technology.
