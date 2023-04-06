Shopping

Amazon’s Secret Spring Beauty Sale Is Overflowing With Fan-Favorites from NuFace, Revlon and More

By Lauren Gruber
Amazon Spring Beauty Sale
Now that April is here, we can say that spring is finally in full swing. If you haven't already started to switch up your beauty routine for the new season, now is the time. We're swapping out our thick winter moisturizers for lighter formulas, wearing plenty of sunscreen and nourishing our locks for thicker, stronger hair. Just in time for spring and summer, Amazon is quietly offering major deals on your favorite makeup, skincare, and hair care products. 

Shop Amazon's Beauty Sale

While Amazon Prime Day is still (sadly) quite a few months away, there are plenty of opportunities to save on spring beauty must-haves. Now through Saturday, April 8, Amazon's Spring Beauty Sale is offering massive deals on customer-favorite brands like Stila, NuFace, Revlon, PMD Beauty and more.

So many premium and affordable beauty products are discounted during this Amazon sale, from Burt's Bees' new anti-aging retinol alternative moisturizer to Kendall Jenner's favorite Mario Badescu facial spray. Plus, you can save on Colgate's teeth whitening systems to get a brighter smile in time for summer.

Hundreds of beauty products are marked down during the event, but we're here to help you find the best deals before the sale ends. Below, we've rounded up our favorite beauty deals to take advantage of during the Amazon beauty sale.

Best Deals on Skincare Tools at Amazon

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
Amazon
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit

A petite version of the popular facial microcurrent toning device targeting different depths of skin which instantly tightens on the go.

$245$196
PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush
PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush
Amazon
PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush

Available in 11 colors, this PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device features gentle silicone bristles and four customizable modes to not only ensure a deep cleanse, but also lift, firm and tone problem areas.

$99$69
FOREO UFO 2 Supercharged Face Mask
FOREO UFO 2 Supercharged Face Mask
Amazon
FOREO UFO 2 Supercharged Face Mask

Treat your face in just two minutes. Foreo UFO 2 has a heating feature to open up your pores, cooling to shrink them and T-Sonic pulsations to drive the mask essence below the skin's surface.

$299$179
PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro
PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro
Amazon
PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro

The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Machine works with crystal discs that exfoliate the skin while also using a suctioning vacuum to pull up dirt and dead skin. Clearing these dead cells can help uncover glowing skin below. 

$300$188

Best Amazon Skincare Deals

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea
Amazon
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea

This Kendall Jenner-approved cooling mist relies on aloe and cucumber ingredients to help nourish the skin and leave it looking radiant.

$12$10
StriVectin Advanced Retinol Nightly Multi-Correct Serum
StriVectin Advanced Retinol Nightly Multi-Correct Serum
Amazon
StriVectin Advanced Retinol Nightly Multi-Correct Serum

This advanced retinol serum claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines, even your skin tone and create a smoother texture.

$99$79
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
Amazon
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

"I have EXTREMELY sensitive, acne-prone skin and have never once had an issue with this moisturizer (I have been using it for at least 6 months)," praised one five-star reviewer. "I actually swear by a number of COSRX products but this one is my favorite! I use it morning and night daily, and it is also a great base for under makeup."

$24$20
Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Face Cream, Anti-Aging Retinol Alternative
Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Face Cream, Anti-Aging Retinol Alternative
Amazon
Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Face Cream, Anti-Aging Retinol Alternative

This deeply hydrating cream claims to reverse signs of aging with bakuchiol, a powerful retinol alternative, while keeping skin soft and supple.

$20$12
AHAVA Refreshing Cleansing Gel
AHAVA Refreshing Cleansing Gel
Amazon
AHAVA Refreshing Cleansing Gel

Powered by the mineral-rich Dead Sea, this cleanser removes makeup and impurities while leaving skin feeling refreshed.

$25$18

Best Amazon Haircare Deals

Bed Head by TIGI Shampoo & Conditioner For Dry Hair Recovery
Bed Head by TIGI Shampoo & Conditioner For Dry Hair Recovery
Amazon
Bed Head by TIGI Shampoo & Conditioner For Dry Hair Recovery

Restore dry, damaged hair with a hydrating duo of prickly pear cactus extract-infused shampoo and conditioner.

$24$18
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls

If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.

$75$60
Kristin Ess Hair Purple Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Kristin Ess Hair Purple Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Amazon
Kristin Ess Hair Purple Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Banish brassiness with Kristin Ess' cruelty and paraben-free toning shampoo and conditioner.

$32$21
UNITE Hair BLOW & SET Lotion
UNITE Hair BLOW & SET Lotion
Amazon
UNITE Hair BLOW & SET Lotion

Get your best at-home blowout yet by applying this styling lotion from root to tip for some extra hold.

$30$23
Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri-Enrich Shampoo
Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri-Enrich Shampoo
Amazon
Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri-Enrich Shampoo

Wella's salon-quality shampoo will leave your hair soft, shiny and smelling incredible. Pair it with the matching conditioner to round out your routine.

$38$33

Best Teeth Whitening Deals

Colgate Optic White Express Teeth Whitening Pen
Colgate Optic White Express Teeth Whitening Pen
Amazon
Colgate Optic White Express Teeth Whitening Pen

Fast and effective, the Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control the amount of gel.  

$25$21
Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste
Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste
Amazon
Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste

Brush your way to whiter teeth with Colgate's hydrogen peroxide toothpaste.

$19$16
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit
Amazon
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit

This tooth-whitening kit from Colgate claims to remove up to 10 years of stains in just three days, thanks to purple wavelight technology.

$50$42

