The Alo Yoga leggings that so many celebrities have worn are marked down during Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale!

Sleek, stylish and functional, the Alo Yoga Moto Legging, detailed with mesh and glossy, leather-like panels, has been repeatedly sported by pretty much every stylish lady in Hollywood over the last few years, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Sandra Bullock, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes and the list goes on.

Just recently Alo Yoga announced the collaboration with Kendall Jenner as the face of celeb-favorite activewear brand.

Hailey Baldwin Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Perfect for workouts and off-duty outings, the must-have leggings, available in various colors from black to green, are discounted for up to 42% off for Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale. Don't forget, the deals are limited, so we suggest you hurry and get your hands on your own pair before they sell out to try the wardrobe essential for yourself.

Gigi Hadid Robert Kamau/GC Images

Shop the Moto Legging ahead, along with other celebrity-approved pieces from Alo Yoga on sale.

Shop Alo Yoga on Amazon:

Alo Yoga Moto Legging Amazon Alo Yoga Moto Legging These Alo Yoga Moto Leggings are on-trend and perfect for everywhere from the streets to the yoga mat. $66 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $114) Buy Now

Moto Legging, Up to 42% off (worn by Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Sandra Bullock)

Alo Yoga Women's Sunny Strappy Bra Amazon Alo Yoga Women's Sunny Strappy Bra This Alo Yoga Women's Sunny Strappy Bra provides light support and is the perfect bra for hot yoga with its dry-wicking fabric. $49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Sunny Strappy Bra (worn by Camila Morrone, Jasmine Tookes, Victoria Justice)

Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Legging Amazon Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Legging These seamless Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Leggings features stretch fabric for maximum comfort. $66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $82) Buy Now

High Waist Airbrush Legging (worn by Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian)

Alo Yoga Women's High Waisted Ripped Warrior Legging Amazon Alo Yoga Women's High Waisted Ripped Warrior Legging Alo Yoga Women's High Waisted Ripped Warrior Legging features a high-waisted band detail and ripped look! $113 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $125) Buy Now

High Waisted Ripped Warrior Legging (worn by Julianne Hough)

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

