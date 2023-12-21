Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are opening up about the state of their relationships with each other's kids, while getting candid about the struggles they faced amid last year's public fallout surrounding their romance.

In a new episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast on iHeartRadio, the former Good Morning America GMA3 co-anchors answered more fan questions including one about their respective children. Robach is a mom of two daughters -- Ava, who turns 21 this month, and Annalise, 17. She shares both girls with her first ex-husband, Tim McIntosh. Holmes shares two older children with his first ex-wife, Amy Ferson -- a daughter named Brianna and a son named Jaiden. He is also dad to 10-year-old daughter Sabine, whom he shares with his second ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig.

One year after Holmes and Robach were "outed" as a couple, one fan asked the duo to share insight into how their relationships are with their kids today.

"Evolving," Robach said simply.

"We had relationships with each other's kids when we were just friends," she continued. "So as tough as it's been for so many people in our lives, it's the most difficult for them because now they're having to look at us in a different way with one another."

The 50-year-old journalist added that they have been "very thoughtful" and "taken things very slowly" when it comes to navigating the changing dynamics with their children. "We're being very patient but things are good, they're peaceful, and we want to continue to build on that."

T.J. Holmes and Sabine Holmes attend iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 at Madison Square Garden on December 08, 2023 in New York City. - Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

One of the kids who seems happily on board with the union is Holmes' youngest child, Sabine.

"She's known Robach since she was one," Holmes shared. "Now she's knowing Robach in a different way, in a different role, but it's been the greatest."

He added, "I'll let Sabine guide. She's 10 years old and always just open."

Holmes said that in recent months, in fact, his little one has been making a point to initiate quality time with her dad and Robach.

"She has volunteered, she's like, 'Oh, Robach is there? Can I come by?' 'Oh, you and Robach are doing what? Can I get a piece of that?' 'Oh, you're going to see a horror movie? I'm in,'" he happily reported. "Like, voluntarily. This is her having a desire to do these things and I have never, ever -- she has never hung out with us without absolutely giving the OK or, in most cases now, requesting."

The 46-year-old continued with a laugh, "Now it's like, 'Really?' We want some private time. I'm kidding!"

The proud dad couldn't help but gush over how impressed he is with Sabine as she grows.

"I'm so proud to see her these days and how she's doing, and how she's mature, and how she handles so many things," he effused, noting that it has been "one of the most touching things" to see her interested in being included in their relationship.

Sara Jaye/Getty Images for ABA

Holmes and Robach have been speaking publicly on their newly-launched podcast for the first time since their ouster from ABC News last year over drama surrounding the explosive scandal surrounding their relationship. While the longtime friends began dating in secret amid their respective divorces, they recently said that they regret not sharing the news of their private romance with their kids before it was leaked by a tabloid in November 2022.

"We had a plan," Robach shared in their podcast's debut episode. "Once we became a couple and we were in a relationship, and I want to point out that happened after we left our marriages, we had a plan to get our divorces finalized, to get them agreed upon and signed and filed, and we thought the timeline was going to be around the end of the year."

She continued, "So we thought in January, we're gonna go and walk in and explain to management that we are a couple and how should we figure this out."

Robach and Holmes said that they considered bringing the relationship to light sooner, but were attempting to protect their children and families while navigating a new normal.

"I was still trying to get [daughter Sabine] adjusted to her new reality of her parents not being together, and I'd been working on that for the last three or four months," Holmes said. "So I didn't want to spring on her that early that, 'Oh, yeah, by the way, you know that Amy Robach? Who, actually, you've known her since you were one? That's actually a part of the -- well, I'm dating her now.' I didn't want to do that to her at the time."

Robach did say that, even today, she is "still apologizing" to her own daughters over the situation.

