Shop Anthropologie's sale for deals on furniture, decor and more for your home.
With the long holiday weekend swiftly approaching, Labor Day sales are just heating up. This is one of the best times of the year to save on all things home so you can revamp your space for less. Start saving big with the help of Anthropologie's Labor Day Home Event where thousands of stylish essentials are on sale right now through Tuesday, September 5.
Now for a limited time, shoppers can save up to 50% on furniture, bedding, decor, candles and more during the Anthropologie sale. Whether you need an outdoor dining set or a new mirror and bed frame, the deals at Anthropologie can make every corner of your home absolute perfection.
Of course, with a sale this big, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options Anthropologie has for the taking, especially when you can get such steep discounts. We've combed through the epic sale to find the best items worthy of a spot in your cart.
Scroll down to shop our favorite picks from the Anthropologie sale for major home savings.
Gleaming Primrose Mirror
Gleaming Primrose Mirror
Stunning, vintage-inspired, and social-media-famous, the Gleaming Primrose Mirror is Anthro's bestselling style of all time. It's an icon, beloved for its exquisite details, including elegant adornments along its apex and edges.
Velvet Hagen Dining Chair
Velvet Hagen Dining Chair
Spruce up your dining table and give it a bit of velvet charm with these luxuriously soft upholstered chairs.
Hemming Bed
Hemming Bed
For a simple, minimalist look, opt for this oak veneer bed frame.
Textured Trellis Six-Drawer Dresser
Textured Trellis Six-Drawer Dresser
Maximize on your storage while still maintaining a stylish home aesthetic with this textured wood dresser.
Fern Wall Cabinet
Fern Wall Cabinet
Want to invest in a show-stopping furniture piece without spending a $1,000? Look no further than this charming cabinet with brass-finished hardware and tempered glass doors.
Sonali Cement Indoor/Outdoor Dining Table
Sonali Cement Indoor/Outdoor Dining Table
A sculptural, room-anchoring piece, this striking table boasts meticulous craftsmanship and a clever design. The base is artwork in itself.
Scarlett Rattan Room Divider Screen
Scarlett Rattan Room Divider Screen
If you're looking for a way to create a divide in your space or add a boho touch to your home, this is the perfect piece for you.
Electra Table Lamp
Electra Table Lamp
Unexpectedly groovy, the entirety of this eclectic table lamp lights up — glowing from base to tip.
Quincy Executive Desk
Quincy Executive Desk
Understated brass hardware complements the beautiful grain of the wood without clashing or distracting, while sculpted drawer fronts add a layer of texture that draws the eye.
Mono Outdoor Dining Table
Mono Outdoor Dining Table
Strong and weather-resistant, this stone terrazzo dining table lets you enjoy your outdoor oasis with ease.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
RELATED CONTENT: