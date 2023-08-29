Sales & Deals

Anthropologie Has Major Deals on Furniture and Home Decor At This Labor Day Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Anthropologie 4th of July Home Sale
Anthropologie
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:34 PM PDT, August 29, 2023

Shop Anthropologie's sale for deals on furniture, decor and more for your home.

With the long holiday weekend swiftly approaching, Labor Day sales are just heating up. This is one of the best times of the year to save on all things home so you can revamp your space for less. Start saving big with the help of Anthropologie's Labor Day Home Event where thousands of stylish essentials are on sale right now through Tuesday, September 5.

Shop the Anthropologie Sale

Now for a limited time, shoppers can save up to 50% on furniture, bedding, decor, candles and more during the Anthropologie sale. Whether you need an outdoor dining set or a new mirror and bed frame, the deals at Anthropologie can make every corner of your home absolute perfection.

Of course, with a sale this big, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options Anthropologie has for the taking, especially when you can get such steep discounts. We've combed through the epic sale to find the best items worthy of a spot in your cart.

Scroll down to shop our favorite picks from the Anthropologie sale for major home savings.

Gleaming Primrose Mirror

Gleaming Primrose Mirror
Anthropologie

Gleaming Primrose Mirror

Stunning, vintage-inspired, and social-media-famous, the Gleaming Primrose Mirror is Anthro's bestselling style of all time. It's an icon, beloved for its exquisite details, including elegant adornments along its apex and edges.

$548 $384

Shop Now

Velvet Hagen Dining Chair

Velvet Hagen Dining Chair
Anthropologie

Velvet Hagen Dining Chair

Spruce up your dining table and give it a bit of velvet charm with these luxuriously soft upholstered chairs.

$468 $281

Shop Now

Hemming Bed

Hemming Bed
Anthropologie

Hemming Bed

For a simple, minimalist look, opt for this oak veneer bed frame. 

$1,098 $659

Shop Now

Textured Trellis Six-Drawer Dresser

Textured Trellis Six-Drawer Dresser
Anthropologie

Textured Trellis Six-Drawer Dresser

Maximize on your storage while still maintaining a stylish home aesthetic with this textured wood dresser.

$1,398 $979

Shop Now

Fern Wall Cabinet

Fern Wall Cabinet
Anthropologie

Fern Wall Cabinet

Want to invest in a show-stopping furniture piece without spending a $1,000? Look no further than this charming cabinet with brass-finished hardware and tempered glass doors.

$698 $489

Shop Now

Sonali Cement Indoor/Outdoor Dining Table

Sonali Cement Indoor/Outdoor Dining Table
Anthropologie

Sonali Cement Indoor/Outdoor Dining Table

A sculptural, room-anchoring piece, this striking table boasts meticulous craftsmanship and a clever design. The base is artwork in itself.

$1,598 $1,119

Shop Now

Scarlett Rattan Room Divider Screen

Scarlett Rattan Room Divider Screen
Anthropologie

Scarlett Rattan Room Divider Screen

If you're looking for a way to create a divide in your space or add a boho touch to your home, this is the perfect piece for you.

$498 $299

Shop Now

Electra Table Lamp

Electra Table Lamp
Anthropologie

Electra Table Lamp

Unexpectedly groovy, the entirety of this eclectic table lamp lights up — glowing from base to tip.

$248 $149

Shop Now

Quincy Executive Desk

Quincy Executive Desk
Anthropologie

Quincy Executive Desk

Understated brass hardware complements the beautiful grain of the wood without clashing or distracting, while sculpted drawer fronts add a layer of texture that draws the eye.

$1,598 $959

Shop Now

Mono Outdoor Dining Table

Mono Outdoor Dining Table
Anthropologie

Mono Outdoor Dining Table

Strong and weather-resistant, this stone terrazzo dining table lets you enjoy your outdoor oasis with ease.

$2,498 $1,499

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 70% on Furniture at Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Furniture at Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Save Up to 35% on Furniture and Decor at the Apt2B Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 35% on Furniture and Decor at the Apt2B Labor Day Sale

15 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop During Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

15 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop During Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Save 20% on Furniture at Lulu and Georgia's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Furniture at Lulu and Georgia's Labor Day Sale

The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales to Shop Now

Shop the Best Halloween Decorations That Are Already on Sale at Amazon

Home

Shop the Best Halloween Decorations That Are Already on Sale at Amazon

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now

Shop the Best Labor Day Furniture Deals at Amazon's Outlet

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Labor Day Furniture Deals at Amazon's Outlet

Best Furniture Deals at Burrow's Sale: Save Up to 60% on Home Upgrades

Sales & Deals

Best Furniture Deals at Burrow's Sale: Save Up to 60% on Home Upgrades

Get Major Deals on College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair

Sales & Deals

Get Major Deals on College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair

Tags: