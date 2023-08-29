With the long holiday weekend swiftly approaching, Labor Day sales are just heating up. This is one of the best times of the year to save on all things home so you can revamp your space for less. Start saving big with the help of Anthropologie's Labor Day Home Event where thousands of stylish essentials are on sale right now through Tuesday, September 5.

Shop the Anthropologie Sale

Now for a limited time, shoppers can save up to 50% on furniture, bedding, decor, candles and more during the Anthropologie sale. Whether you need an outdoor dining set or a new mirror and bed frame, the deals at Anthropologie can make every corner of your home absolute perfection.

Of course, with a sale this big, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options Anthropologie has for the taking, especially when you can get such steep discounts. We've combed through the epic sale to find the best items worthy of a spot in your cart.

Scroll down to shop our favorite picks from the Anthropologie sale for major home savings.

Gleaming Primrose Mirror Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror Stunning, vintage-inspired, and social-media-famous, the Gleaming Primrose Mirror is Anthro's bestselling style of all time. It's an icon, beloved for its exquisite details, including elegant adornments along its apex and edges. $548 $384 Shop Now

Velvet Hagen Dining Chair Anthropologie Velvet Hagen Dining Chair Spruce up your dining table and give it a bit of velvet charm with these luxuriously soft upholstered chairs. $468 $281 Shop Now

Hemming Bed Anthropologie Hemming Bed For a simple, minimalist look, opt for this oak veneer bed frame. $1,098 $659 Shop Now

Textured Trellis Six-Drawer Dresser Anthropologie Textured Trellis Six-Drawer Dresser Maximize on your storage while still maintaining a stylish home aesthetic with this textured wood dresser. $1,398 $979 Shop Now

Fern Wall Cabinet Anthropologie Fern Wall Cabinet Want to invest in a show-stopping furniture piece without spending a $1,000? Look no further than this charming cabinet with brass-finished hardware and tempered glass doors. $698 $489 Shop Now

Sonali Cement Indoor/Outdoor Dining Table Anthropologie Sonali Cement Indoor/Outdoor Dining Table A sculptural, room-anchoring piece, this striking table boasts meticulous craftsmanship and a clever design. The base is artwork in itself. $1,598 $1,119 Shop Now

Scarlett Rattan Room Divider Screen Anthropologie Scarlett Rattan Room Divider Screen If you're looking for a way to create a divide in your space or add a boho touch to your home, this is the perfect piece for you. $498 $299 Shop Now

Electra Table Lamp Anthropologie Electra Table Lamp Unexpectedly groovy, the entirety of this eclectic table lamp lights up — glowing from base to tip. $248 $149 Shop Now

Quincy Executive Desk Anthropologie Quincy Executive Desk Understated brass hardware complements the beautiful grain of the wood without clashing or distracting, while sculpted drawer fronts add a layer of texture that draws the eye. $1,598 $959 Shop Now

Mono Outdoor Dining Table Anthropologie Mono Outdoor Dining Table Strong and weather-resistant, this stone terrazzo dining table lets you enjoy your outdoor oasis with ease. $2,498 $1,499 Shop Now

