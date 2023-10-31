Tech

Apple’s 9th-Gen iPad Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
iPad
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:01 AM PDT, October 31, 2023

Score an Apple iPad (9th Generation) for its lowest price ever at Amazon right now.

From bingeing the newest TV shows to working on homework, iPads are great for long flights and even longer days of school and work. If you've been eyeing a new tablet and didn't missed your chance to save big during Prime Day, you're in luck. Apple’s ninth-generation iPad is now on sale at Amazon for its lowest price ever. 

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Get a 10-inch iPad for its all-time low price right now.

$329 $249

Shop Now

The 64GB 9th generation iPad is now on sale for $249, which is its all-time lowest price. For those who need more space, the 256GB variant is available for $399, which is a discount of $60.

Released in 2021, the 9th-generation iPad still holds up to the latest models. With a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, powerful A13 Bionic chip, and an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, this iPad is a perfect entry-level tablet to work, play, create, learn, stay connected and more. The super slim and lightweight design make it easy to take this portable tablet on the go.

Ahead of Black Friday 2023, this Amazon iPad deal gets you the 9th-generation iPad for 24% off. A USB-C to lightning cable is included along with an adapter. As with all Amazon deals, pricing could change any time, so we recommend adding the best iPad deal to your cart today.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

The 17 Best TV Deals To Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The 17 Best TV Deals To Shop This Week

Apple's Stunning Studio Display 5K Monitor Is $100 Off Right Now

Tech

Apple's Stunning Studio Display 5K Monitor Is $100 Off Right Now

The Best iPad Deals to Shop from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best iPad Deals to Shop from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

AirPods Pro 2 Are Back on Sale for the Lowest Price Ever

Sales & Deals

AirPods Pro 2 Are Back on Sale for the Lowest Price Ever

The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals You Can Shop Now

Tags: