From bingeing the newest TV shows to working on homework, iPads are great for long flights and even longer days of school and work. If you've been eyeing a new tablet and didn't missed your chance to save big during Prime Day, you're in luck. Apple’s ninth-generation iPad is now on sale at Amazon for its lowest price ever.

The 64GB 9th generation iPad is now on sale for $249, which is its all-time lowest price. For those who need more space, the 256GB variant is available for $399, which is a discount of $60.

Released in 2021, the 9th-generation iPad still holds up to the latest models. With a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, powerful A13 Bionic chip, and an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, this iPad is a perfect entry-level tablet to work, play, create, learn, stay connected and more. The super slim and lightweight design make it easy to take this portable tablet on the go.

Ahead of Black Friday 2023, this Amazon iPad deal gets you the 9th-generation iPad for 24% off. A USB-C to lightning cable is included along with an adapter. As with all Amazon deals, pricing could change any time, so we recommend adding the best iPad deal to your cart today.

