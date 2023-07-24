While Apple sales are rare, there are plenty of deals on Apple products at Amazon right now. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is now on sale for its lowest price this year. Apple's official battery pack brings MagSafe charging to the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series. Amazon is offering the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $84, which is a 15% discount on the perfect iPhone companion.

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone and it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. If you need a charge at your desk or on your nightstand, you can attach it to an iPhone and plug a cable into its Lightning port to charge both the battery pack and your device at faster speeds.

When you connect the battery pack to a power adapter, it charges your iPhone as well as the battery pack. Depending on your iPhone model, Apple says the MagSafe battery pack can boost the battery life by up to 70%. Best of all, there's no interference with your credit cards or key fobs when using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack.

Be sure to score this Amazon deal before it's tool late and then check out our guide to the best iPhone 13 cases that are compatible with your new battery pack. The official Apple iPhone 14 MagSafe Case is also on sale for its best price this year.

