Apt2B’s 4th of July Furniture Sale Is On — Shop the Best Deals on Affordable Sofas, Chairs and More

Apt2B 4th of July Sale
Apt2B
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:11 AM PDT, June 27, 2024

Shop the Apt2B 4th of July Sale to save up to 30% on modern furniture for every room of your home.

While summer is great for spending time outside with friends and family, it’s also the perfect time to refresh or redecorate any space inside your home. Thanks to all the 4th of July furniture sales happening right now, 'tis the season to save on everything from sectionals to coffee tables to dining tables and more.

Starting today, Apt2B is celebrating Independence Day with a massive 4th of July sale. Not only is Apt2B offering 15% off sitewide, but shoppers can also get 20% off orders of $2,999 or more and 30% off $4,999 or more. Whether you’re revamping the entire living room this summer or just looking for some finishing touches, these furniture deals have you covered.

Shop the Apt2B Sale

Apt2B has makes it a mission to create beautiful furniture and decor that not only looks good but is also built to last. From best-selling sleeper sofas to bar carts and nightstands, the Apt2B 4th of July furniture deals include modern pieces for every room. Plus, free delivery is included with every order to make the new additions to your home even more affordable. 

Ahead of the long holiday weekend, shop the best furniture deals from Apt2B's sale below. You can splurge for less until Tuesday, July 9, but you don't have to wait for the fireworks to score these summertime savings.

Best Apt2B 4th of July Furniture Deals

Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa

Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa
Apt2B

Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa

This best-selling sofa offers the versatility you need for rearranging furniture and accommodating any future moves. It’s designed like a traditional sectional, but features a reversible chaise ottoman that can be placed on either end.

$3,198 $2,558

Shop Now

Aiken Platform Bed

Aiken Platform Bed
Apt2B

Aiken Platform Bed

This modern platform bed features a contrasting fabric headboard in graphite and is supported by a sturdy frame with smooth, rounded edges.

$1,598 $1,262

Shop Now

Aiken Dining Bundle

Aiken Dining Bundle
Apt2B

Aiken Dining Bundle

If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs. 

$2,098 $1,702

Shop Now

Pasadena Sideboard

Pasadena Sideboard
Apt2B

Pasadena Sideboard

Made of beautiful Sheesham wood, the Pasadena Sideboard adds some much needed visual flair to your dining room, living room, or even your bedroom.

$2,098 $1,598

Shop Now

Bandit Ave Coffee Table

Bandit Ave Coffee Table
Apt2B

Bandit Ave Coffee Table

The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface.

$748 $598

Shop Now

Monroe Ottoman

Monroe Ottoman
Apt2B

Monroe Ottoman

Apt2B's Monroe Ottoman features high density foam cushioning to provide a cozy and supportive feel.

$898 $718

Shop Now

Aiken Nightstand

Aiken Nightstand
Apt2B

Aiken Nightstand

The Aiken Collection is made from Acacia wood and instantly warms up any space. This nightstand features a sizable drawer plus an open shelf for excellent storage.

$548 $438

Shop Now

Anders Leather Ottoman

Anders Leather Ottoman
Apt2B

Anders Leather Ottoman

The Italian-designed Anders Leather Ottoman is second to none with ultra-slim track arms, generous cushion, a deep rich blue natural leather, and understated legs. 

$1,088 $648

Shop Now

Carson Chair

Carson Chair
Apt2B

Carson Chair

Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own. 

$1,698 $1,358

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

