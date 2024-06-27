While summer is great for spending time outside with friends and family, it’s also the perfect time to refresh or redecorate any space inside your home. Thanks to all the 4th of July furniture sales happening right now, 'tis the season to save on everything from sectionals to coffee tables to dining tables and more.

Starting today, Apt2B is celebrating Independence Day with a massive 4th of July sale. Not only is Apt2B offering 15% off sitewide, but shoppers can also get 20% off orders of $2,999 or more and 30% off $4,999 or more. Whether you’re revamping the entire living room this summer or just looking for some finishing touches, these furniture deals have you covered.

Shop the Apt2B Sale

Apt2B has makes it a mission to create beautiful furniture and decor that not only looks good but is also built to last. From best-selling sleeper sofas to bar carts and nightstands, the Apt2B 4th of July furniture deals include modern pieces for every room. Plus, free delivery is included with every order to make the new additions to your home even more affordable.

Ahead of the long holiday weekend, shop the best furniture deals from Apt2B's sale below. You can splurge for less until Tuesday, July 9, but you don't have to wait for the fireworks to score these summertime savings.

Best Apt2B 4th of July Furniture Deals

Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa Apt2B Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa This best-selling sofa offers the versatility you need for rearranging furniture and accommodating any future moves. It’s designed like a traditional sectional, but features a reversible chaise ottoman that can be placed on either end. $3,198 $2,558 Shop Now

Aiken Platform Bed Apt2B Aiken Platform Bed This modern platform bed features a contrasting fabric headboard in graphite and is supported by a sturdy frame with smooth, rounded edges. $1,598 $1,262 Shop Now

Aiken Dining Bundle Apt2B Aiken Dining Bundle If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs. $2,098 $1,702 Shop Now

Pasadena Sideboard Apt2B Pasadena Sideboard Made of beautiful Sheesham wood, the Pasadena Sideboard adds some much needed visual flair to your dining room, living room, or even your bedroom. $2,098 $1,598 Shop Now

Bandit Ave Coffee Table Apt2B Bandit Ave Coffee Table The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface. $748 $598 Shop Now

Monroe Ottoman Apt2B Monroe Ottoman Apt2B's Monroe Ottoman features high density foam cushioning to provide a cozy and supportive feel. $898 $718 Shop Now

Aiken Nightstand Apt2B Aiken Nightstand The Aiken Collection is made from Acacia wood and instantly warms up any space. This nightstand features a sizable drawer plus an open shelf for excellent storage. $548 $438 Shop Now

Anders Leather Ottoman Apt2B Anders Leather Ottoman The Italian-designed Anders Leather Ottoman is second to none with ultra-slim track arms, generous cushion, a deep rich blue natural leather, and understated legs. $1,088 $648 Shop Now

Carson Chair Apt2B Carson Chair Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own. $1,698 $1,358 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

