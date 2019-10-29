Chris Pratt may have gone about the traditional way when it came to asking Arnold Schwarzenegger for his daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger's, hand in marriage. But the true seal of approval had already been earned -- in the gym!

Arnold has dished on how Chris won him over with his incline press moves during a workout back when they were getting to know each other.

“The first thing when we met, he said, ‘Can we have a workout together? I need to have the inside scoop to the pumping out,’” Arnold shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “So, I took him to the gym and we worked out.”

“That pumping out was the decision-making factor,” he jokingly added, about how Chris’ performance in the gym dictated whether he accepted him into the family. “He is a strong guy and I’m very proud of him. I watched him make these moves in the gym. The incline press specifically did it -- [that’s] why I wanted him to become my son-in-law. It was the incline press!”

When the time later came for Chris to propose, he first asked Arnold for his blessing, in a “very traditional way.”

Chris, however, refrained from inviting Arnold to his bachelor party. If he had gone, the former governor indicated that he would have helped keep things under control given his own “wild” bachelor bash.

“I didn’t want his bachelor party to end up like my bachelor party,” he said. “It was wild. It was with animals, and they brought in sheep in garter belts and stuff like that. It wasn’t pretty.”

Four months on from Chris and Katherine’s dreamy California wedding, Arnold is thrilled with his son-in-law, gushing about what a “great guy” he is.

“Not only a very talented guy and a great actor and a great star, but a really kind man and kind to my daughter, which is the most important thing for me,” Arnold said. “But I was blown away when my daughter was telling me that she’s going out with him because I say, ‘Do you have to be so competitive? Do you have to have a guy who is taller than me, bigger than me, does bigger movies than me, makes more money than me? What is going on here?’”

“So, I think it was wild to have, all of a sudden, this guy in the family,” he continued. “But he’s a really nice guy and really talented. I get along with him really well.”

As for whether the father-son-in-law duo will ever work together, ET recently asked Arnold about the prospect.

“We haven't talked about it, but I respect him very much," he responded. "I think he's a very dedicated actor and he trains really hard, he's in good shape physically, and he's talented. But besides all of that, he's great with my daughter and that's the most important part."

During his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance, Arnold also assured everyone he was doing fine after being evacuated from his home due to the California wildfires on Monday.

“That’s nothing for an action hero, come on!” he said. “I’m a positive person. I’m happy that my house hasn’t burned down.”

See more on Arnold and his family below.

