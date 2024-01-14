The new year calls for fresh activewear, effortless loungewear, and Athleta is a cult-favorite for both. Whether you're focusing on reaching your gym goals or staying on the work-from-home grind this year, Athleta just kicked off a huge sale with many of their top-rated athleisure pieces for up to 70% off. The Athleta End of Season Sale is the perfect opportunity to give your everyday wardrobe a revamp this winter.

Shop Athleta's End of Season Sale

Now through Monday, January 15, Athleta's affordable activewear for women and kids is steeply discounted. From buttery-soft leggings to puffer jackets and cozy sweatshirts, there are tons of options that are ideal for the freezing temperatures outside.

Celebs like Selena Gomez and Kristen Bell have been spotted sporting pieces from Athleta and the brand has even dropped special collections with Alicia Keys, Simone Biles, and Allyson Felix. Combining style and comfort, Athleta designs are made to move with you while helping you look and feel your best.

Braving a freezing cold winter while staying fit is not for the faint of heart. Even people who don’t love to exercise love Athleta's stylish activewear that works just as well as an everyday outfit for walking the dog. Ahead, shop our top picks from the Athleta sale before the deals disappear after the long weekend.

Best Athleta Activewear Deals

Glacier Softshell Jacket Athleta Glacier Softshell Jacket Conquer the winter chill in style with the Glacier Softshell Jacket. Its luxe fabric not only boasts durability but is also water repellent, making it the perfect choice for any weather condition. $299 $105 Shop Now

Pranayama Restore Wrap Athleta Pranayama Restore Wrap The cozy Pranayama Restore Wrap can be used before and after your workout or you can even dress it up for work. $89 $55 Shop Now

Delancey Skyline Tight Athleta Delancey Skyline Tight Enhance your daily comfort and convenience with the Delancey Skyline Tights, equipped with zip pockets to securely hold your essentials throughout the day. $99 $40 Shop Now

Delancey Skyline Dress Athleta Delancey Skyline Dress Whether you're in search for a versatile dress for travel or office wear, the Delancey Skyline Dress feels silky sleek and light as air. $159 $80 Shop Now

Elation Pant Athleta Elation Pant Designed to fit like a jogger but with a contemporary tapered leg, these pants showcase a slim fit and the buttery softness of Athleta's Powervita fabric. $99 $40 Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

