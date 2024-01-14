Sales & Deals

Athleta Is Having a Major End of Season Sale — Save Up to 70% on Activewear This Weekend Only

Athleta End of Season Sale
Athleta
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 11:18 AM PST, January 14, 2024

Upgrade your workout wardrobe this weekend with can't-miss deals at Athleta's End of Season Sale.

The new year calls for fresh activewear, effortless loungewear, and Athleta is a cult-favorite for both. Whether you're focusing on reaching your gym goals or staying on the work-from-home grind this year, Athleta just kicked off a huge sale with many of their top-rated athleisure pieces for up to 70% off. The Athleta End of Season Sale is the perfect opportunity to give your everyday wardrobe a revamp this winter.

Shop Athleta's End of Season Sale

Now through Monday, January 15, Athleta's affordable activewear for women and kids is steeply discounted. From buttery-soft leggings to puffer jackets and cozy sweatshirts, there are tons of options that are ideal for the freezing temperatures outside. 

Celebs like Selena Gomez and Kristen Bell have been spotted sporting pieces from Athleta and the brand has even dropped special collections with Alicia KeysSimone Biles, and Allyson Felix. Combining style and comfort, Athleta designs are made to move with you while helping you look and feel your best.

Braving a freezing cold winter while staying fit is not for the faint of heart. Even people who don’t love to exercise love Athleta's stylish activewear that works just as well as an everyday outfit for walking the dog. Ahead, shop our top picks from the Athleta sale before the deals disappear after the long weekend.

Best Athleta Activewear Deals

Cozy Karma Zip Pant

Cozy Karma Zip Pant
Athleta

Cozy Karma Zip Pant

Perfect for both lounging or everyday wear, these Athleta breathable joggers feature a plush interior designed to envelop you in warmth.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Glacier Softshell Jacket

Glacier Softshell Jacket
Athleta

Glacier Softshell Jacket

Conquer the winter chill in style with the Glacier Softshell Jacket. Its luxe fabric not only boasts durability but is also water repellent, making it the perfect choice for any weather condition.

$299 $105

Shop Now

Cozy Karma Twist Neck Sweatshirt

Cozy Karma Twist Neck Sweatshirt
Athleta

Cozy Karma Twist Neck Sweatshirt

Layer this cozy, plush zip hoodie over any workout fit for added warmth (and style).

$109 $65

Shop Now

Pranayama Restore Wrap

Pranayama Restore Wrap
Athleta

Pranayama Restore Wrap

The cozy Pranayama Restore Wrap can be used before and after your workout or you can even dress it up for work.

$89 $55

Shop Now

Delancey Skyline Tight

Delancey Skyline Tight
Athleta

Delancey Skyline Tight

Enhance your daily comfort and convenience with the Delancey Skyline Tights, equipped with zip pockets to securely hold your essentials throughout the day.

$99 $40

Shop Now

Altitude Polartec Hoodie Sweatshirt

Altitude Polartec Hoodie Sweatshirt
Athleta

Altitude Polartec Hoodie Sweatshirt

This cozy hoodie with insulation fabric will keep you warm and comfortable on cooler days. 

$129 $70

Shop Now

Delancey Skyline Dress

Delancey Skyline Dress
Athleta

Delancey Skyline Dress

Whether you're in search for a versatile dress for travel or office wear, the Delancey Skyline Dress feels silky sleek and light as air.

$159 $80

Shop Now

Elation Pant

Elation Pant
Athleta

Elation Pant

Designed to fit like a jogger but with a contemporary tapered leg, these pants showcase a slim fit and the buttery softness of Athleta's Powervita fabric.

$99 $40

Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

